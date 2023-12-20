How robots can reinforce Scotland as a land of food and drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How robots can reinforce Scotland as a land of food and drink

The role of automation in improving efficiency.

In partnership with Johnston Carmichael
Cans on a food procession line
Automation has long been a part of the food and drink industry but its role is increasing.

Adam Hardie is a partner and head of food and drink at Johnston Carmichael. Here he discusses the problems facing the industry and where the solutions may lie.

Scotland is renowned globally for its natural larder, but it’s been another challenging year for the food and drink industry with rising raw ingredient prices, soaring energy costs and pay increases reducing margins.

According to our most recent annual food and drink survey, cost base increases rose by 10-20% on average, but with some witnessing a hike of up to 30%. Through this calendar year these costs have continued to escalate.

Bakers have been especially hard hit following large increases in the price of butter and sugar. We have had several clients with raw ingredients cost increases of 40%.

Even the largest of businesses can’t absorb such an increase without some sort of intervention. The truth is that unless businesses take action to cut their overheads they will have to pass on the costs to consumers. At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is still having an impact on household spending, few want to take that risk.

Making production more efficient

One way forward is to invest in more efficient production. According to our research, almost two thirds (66%) of businesses invested in more automation last year, but this picture was reversed amongst smaller businesses, almost two thirds (60%) of whom had not spent anything on automation.

I understand why smaller operators are reluctant to invest. Spending tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds on new equipment is a big ask, but as technology becomes cheaper and more accessible, automation will play an increasingly important role in achieving more efficient and consistent operations.

Glass of whisky and cheese platter
Food and drink is one of Scotland’s most valuable exports.

Just recently, at a meeting of our Johnston Carmichael Food and Drink Club, we heard from Leap AI, an Aberdeen based intelligent robotics business focussed on the food sector. Leap AI pivoted from oil & gas into food & drink in 2020 during lockdown and is among a very small group of UK based robot manufacturers. Its proprietary PikPak system uses artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of food production, whilst ensuring goods are handled with the utmost of care.

Unusually, Leap acts as a one stop shop, building its own robots, writing their software, integrating them into customers’ systems and providing ongoing technical support. As well as making robotics more convenient, Leap’s approach also makes them more affordable.

Ben Stuart, co-founder and CEO of Leap AI, told the gathering: “Whilst robotics have been available in the sector for some time, the cost of the current integrator led approach has rendered these systems uneconomic for most of the market. Our vertically integrated approach allows us to offer a cost structure that delivers payback in 12-24 months for most producers, drive productivity increases of up to 30% and reduce the cost per item packed by up to 70%.”

Protecting food and drink’s vital role in Scotland’s economy

Scotland’s food and drink sector is the envy of the world. We have great products, including soft fruits, Scotch whisky, salmon, Scotch beef and shortbread, being produced by great businesses, many of which are household names.

It is also key to the Scottish economy, doubling exports over the last 10 years and becoming one of the country’s best performing sectors with a record export value of £8bn in 2022 and a net worth of £15bn.

As a country with a proud history of innovation, our food and drink businesses are in a strong position to lead from the front.

I hope our next food and drink survey, now available online on our website, finds the sector ready to be brave and bold; or at the very least, curious as to how automation can complement operations, by reducing costs, and tackling labour issues following Brexit and next year’s increase in the National Living Wage.

Yes, it will require investment, but tax reliefs including the revised capital allowances scheme, are available for qualifying expenditure. Businesses should speak to their advisers for details.

There is no better time to embrace the next generation of machinery than now.

About Johnston Carmichael

Johnston Carmichael is proud to be amongst the top accountancy and business advisory firms in the UK. With 930 sharp minds across Scotland, the North East of England and London, the business delivers specialist sector insight and expertise.

Together, its people create an enduring impact and have been committed to investing in the next generation of businesses and advisers for over 85 years. Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility, the firm is gold sponsor of the Kiltwalk and a member of the Mindful Business Charter. As a member of Moore Global, it is also connected to a community of more than 30,000 people in 110 countries worldwide.

Find out more about Johnston Carmichael.

 

