Police appeal after reports of woman making threats at Oban bookshop

Police in Oban have made an appeal for information after reports of a woman acting in a threatening and abusive manner in a bookshop.

Officers were tasked to Waterstones in the west coast town’s George Street last Wednesday.

Police have today asked members of the public to come forward with more information.

The case was one of a number issued by officers as part of their weekly round-up of crime in the area.

A police spokesman said: “At 1.15pm on Wednesday December 13, at Waterstones, George Street, Oban, a female has allegedly become verbally abusive and making threats towards members of staff.

“Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact officers on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It was not the only report of disorderly conduct that officers had dealt with.

They said that on Monday December 11 at the Corran Halls, Oban, police were called to a report of a teenager, 17, allegedly refusing to leave the premises and attempting to gain access several times.

The teen was arrested and a fixed penalty notice was issued for the alleged offence.

Careless driving charge

At 9.30am on Thursday December 14, on the A85 at Dunbeg, Oban, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving two motor vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged 79, was allegedly driving the vehicle without due care and attention.

Officers cautioned and charged the man and a fixed penalty notice was issued.

Knife seized in Oban

Meanwhile, on December 11 officers took a knife from a man who was trying to enter a “licenced event” in the town.

The spokesman explained: “At 7.50 pm on Monday December 11, at Corran Esplanade, Oban, a male, 22, allegedly tried to enter a licensed event whilst in possession of a knife.

“The knife was seized and police were called.

“The male was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station, he was given an undertaking to attend at court.”

Police also reported one incident of domestic abuse in the area for the previous week.