Police appeal after reports of woman making threats at Oban bookshop

A careless driving charge and a knife being seized also feature in our Oban police round-up.

By Louise Glen
Waterstones in Oban where police have appealed for more information following threatening behaviour.
A woman was said to have acted in a threatening manner in Waterstones in Oban. Image: Google Maps.

Police in Oban have made an appeal for information after reports of a woman acting in a threatening and abusive manner in a bookshop.

Officers were tasked to Waterstones in the west coast town’s George Street last Wednesday.

Police have today asked members of the public to come forward with more information.

Oban police appeal for information following threatening behaviour

The case was one of a number issued by officers as part of their weekly round-up of crime in the area.

A police spokesman said: “At 1.15pm on Wednesday December 13, at Waterstones, George Street, Oban, a female has allegedly become verbally abusive and making threats towards members of staff.

“Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact officers on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last month we told how a gang of young women were accused of theft from Superdrug. 

A man was asked to leave the Corran Halls in Oban.
A man was asked to leave the Corran Halls in Oban, and police were called. Image: DC Thomson.

It was not the only report of disorderly conduct that officers had dealt with.

They said that on Monday December 11 at the Corran Halls, Oban, police were called to a report of a teenager, 17, allegedly refusing to leave the premises and attempting to gain access several times.

The teen was arrested and a fixed penalty notice was issued for the alleged offence.

Careless driving charge

At 9.30am on Thursday December 14, on the A85 at Dunbeg, Oban, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving two motor vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged 79, was allegedly driving the vehicle without due care and attention.

Officers cautioned and charged the man and a fixed penalty notice was issued.

Knife seized in Oban

Meanwhile, on December 11 officers took a knife from a man who was trying to enter a “licenced event” in the town.

The spokesman explained: “At 7.50 pm on Monday December 11, at Corran Esplanade, Oban, a male, 22, allegedly tried to enter a licensed event whilst in possession of a knife.

“The knife was seized and police were called.

“The male was arrested and taken to Oban Police Station, he was given an undertaking to attend at court.”

Police also reported one incident of domestic abuse in the area for the previous week.

Oban postal worker suffers ‘traumatic’ facial injuries after being mauled by dog

