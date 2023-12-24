What can we do with Christmas leftovers? Aberdeen and Portsoy chefs give tips on reducing waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What can we do with Christmas leftovers? Aberdeen and Portsoy chefs give tips on reducing waste

Portsoy and Aberdeen culinary pros share their family traditions, tips and the joy of being more creative with leftovers at Christmas.

By Lottie Hood
Jill Christine Mair owner of Aspire, Ryan Way general manager at Orchid and Lynn Geldart at the Bridge Centre cafe in Torry.
Two chefs and a bar manager share their advice on how to use leftovers at Christmas. Image: DC Thomson

If I could live off of an endless supply of roast potatoes I probably would.

Personally, I blame my gran. A roast dinner queen in her own right, she would always make sure I got to “test” the potatoes before the meal.

Ten testings before sitting down to eat and then another pile of golden tatties later – not counting the later late-night snacks – it was clear I had a problem.

However the piles of meat and brussel sprouts, those I could take or leave.

And I do not think I am the only one.

Roast dinners at Aspire restaurant in Portsoy
People in the UK waste a lot of food around Christmas time. Image: Jill Christine Mair.

Millions of food items binned

At a time of the year when family expectations and traditions merge, it is easy to get swept up in a festive of generous giving.

While this is not a bad thing on its own, when this extends to the food, a lot can usually end up wasted.

In the UK alone, five million perfectly edible Christmas puddings, two million turkeys and 74 million mince pies are binned.

That is not even counting the extra nibbles, cheeses and vegetables.

Thankfully we spoke to some culinary experts to get tips on how to make use of all the Christmas goodies, start new traditions and why there is fun to be found in it all.

Read on to find out: 

  • Ideas to use up your leftover food 
  • Why creative cooking is important in getting the family around the table – even if it is unpalatable 
  • Why the drinks industry is caring about this too
Jill Christine Mair standing outside the Aspire sign and restaurant inside church in Portsoy.
Jill Christine Mair owner of Aspire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Thinking creatively reduces food waste

Restaurant owner of Aspire in Portsoy Jill Christine Mair is no stranger to leftovers.

In the restaurant set in a mid-19th century church, she is constantly trying creative ways to use up different foods.

“We keep all our peelings from all our vegetables so we can put it all into a stock pot,” she said.

“We try not to waste anything like that so even the turkey bones are getting used.

“It makes fantastic soups and gravy.”

Jill Christine Mair inside the restaurant Aspire in Portsoy.
Jill said they are always trying to reduce their food waste. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Four months into running the business this year, they started to look at plates coming back to the kitchen and cutting back a little bit.

Now almost a year after opening, nearly all their plates are coming back clean.

She added: “Nobody wants food waste. We try and minimize it as much as we can.

“Somebody out there has produced what you have and you don’t want to go and put that in the bin as well.

“You just have to try and think out of the box.”

Christmas dinner leftover ideas

For creative ways of using Christmas dinner leftovers, Jill’s out-of-the-box thinking did not disappoint.

Some of these included:

  • Using leftover cheeses to make mac and cheese – perhaps adding bacon or turkey
  • Samosas made with filo pastry and leftover meat, cranberry sauce and stuffing
  • A turkey curry

    Christmas pudding at Aspire.
    Jill suggests using Christmas pudding in a trifle. Image: Jill Christine Mair
  • Bread and butter pudding made using croissants or panettone (and maybe even a cheeky bit of Baileys)
  • Trifle with fruit cake and any half-cut fruits
  • Selection box chocolates could also be chopped up and put in a traybake

On top of this, she advised people not to overbuy and added: “Have fun, be creative and use anything up.”

Generational Boxing Day Pie

For some individuals, this creative thinking has become a family tradition.

Bridge Centre Cafe outreach manager in Torry, Lynn Geldart, said in her family, they called it the Boxing Day pie.

All the roast leftovers would be chopped up and put in a pie dish with some pastry on top.

Lynn Geldart working in the cafe at the Bridge Centre in Torry.
Lynn Geldart is the cafe outreach manager at the Bridge Centre. Image: King’s Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman

She said: “It is one of the best pies you can have.”

Coming from a farming background, Lynn said she and her family were very aware of food waste.

The Aberdeenshire resident added: “We grew up eating very seasonally so there was no wastage and we knew the value of vegetables because we’d helped plant the seeds and nurture them.”

Food and cooking is about connection

Over the years this has stood Lynn in good stead for thinking of new ways to use up food at home and professionally.

A great lover of batch cooking and advocate for frozen vegetables, she said with the rise of fast food we have become lazier with cooking.

A skill which she argues is important not just nutritionally and economically but also for our family lives.

Lynn Geldart and the cafe team at the Bridge Centre in Torry.
Lynn Geldart (second from the left) with some of the team at the Bridge Centre in Torry. Image: King’s Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman

Lynn said: “We’ve lost that sitting around the table and family time.

“It’s about more than food – it’s about connection.

“There’s an awful lot of family breakdown now because that’s not happening.

“The more we can do to get people sitting together at a table the better society in general and family relationships will be.”

For those looking to try something different this year and creatively use leftover food, Lynn encouraged people to be bold.

She added: “Don’t be frightened. You might mess something up once but you learn.

“Even if it’s burnt or unpalatable, even if you’re laughing over it, there’s a connection and I think that is invaluable.”

Ryan Way general manager at Orchid cocktail bar in Aberdeen.
General manager Ryan Way at Orchid in Aberdeen. Image: Conor Gault Photography/ Orchid

Home cocktail-making tips

In recent years there has also been a wave of awareness across the drinks industry about the amount of recycling and food waste being produced.

At Orchid cocktail bar on Langstane Place in Aberdeen, they are trying some more scientific methods to double their yield and half their orders of imported citrus fruits.

However, for waste-saving methods at home, Orchid general manager, Ryan Way, said not to discount things usually thrown away such as fresh mint stems.

Mojito
Ryan said the mint stems can also be used to make cocktails. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

“They’re actually full of flavour,” he said.

“And if you can macerate that in some water and sugar, you’ll end up with quite a nice deep earthy minty syrup which will go great if you want to chuck it into a mojito at home.”

He also said using freeze-dried berries goes much further than buying fresh and investing in sustainable local spirit brands – from companies such as Glen Garioch Distillery – all helps.

