44 pictures from The Gin To My Tonic Show 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

44 pictures from The Gin To My Tonic Show 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen

More than 40 craft distillers of gin, rum, vodka and other artisan spirit products were in attendance.

From left: Karen Scanlin, Deborah Collinson, Hilary Murray and Shona Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From left: Karen Scanlin, Deborah Collinson, Hilary Murray and Shona Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The biggest craft spirit festival returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen at the weekend, and the two-day event welcomed thousands of drinks fans.

The Gin To My Tonic Show: The Ultimate Craft Spirit Festival hosted sessions on Friday (August 25) and Saturday (August 26) where visitors were invited to sample, sip and celebrate with the country’s top spirit producers.

Three sessions took place from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, and noon to 4pm and 6pm to 10pm on Saturday.

Megan and Erin of Inverclyde Gin at The Gin To My Tonic Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More than 40 craft distillers of gin, rum, vodka and other artisan spirit products were in attendance providing tasting samples.

City of Aberdeen Distillery, Roehill Springs, Cabezon Rum, Outlaw Rum and Dark Matter Distillers were among those in attendance.

The two-day event also offered immersive workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts, as well as cocktail bars.

Were you pictured at The Gin To My Tonic Show at P&J Live?

Martin Farmer of HRAFN Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The show took place over two days. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Festivalgoers at the Friday night session. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Did you head to the event over the weekend? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Free samples were on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Locksley Distilling were in attendance. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Angus Alchemy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Guests enjoying the range of spirits on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lauren Wildgoose and Lynne Wildgoose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Impressive workshops were held at The Gin To My Tonic Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Ellon Spirits stall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Julianna Herea, Yvonne McKay, Fiona McKay and Zoe Stuart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Laura and Adam Pearce of North Point Distillery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sam Purdon, Steph Johnston and Sue Porter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
More than 40 craft spirit producers headed to the P&J Live for the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Magda Konieczna. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lunun Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spirit fans had a rare time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Two other sessions took place on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Another image of the team at North Point Distillery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Chloe Gordon and Kimberly Fyfe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Moyra Munro and Margaret Pitcher. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Visitors had the chance to catch up with local producers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Gin To My Tonic Show is the biggest craft spirit festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Martha Garbie on the Giants Gin stall with Iain Leitch and Jillian Webster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Friday session took place from 6pm to 10pm. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Locksley Distilling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cocktails anyone? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Another producer that set up a stall was Angels Dare. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rascal Gin dishing out some free samples. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The samples went down a treat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The show proved a success. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One of the producers describing their spirit to festivalgoers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Plenty of tables had been set up inside the arena. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Visitors sipping away at some tipples. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Martin Farmer at HRAFN Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Boe Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the P&J Live arena during The Gin To My Tonic Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Merchandise. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
P&J Live welcomed thousands of people across the Friday and Saturday sessions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ellon Spirits. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Laura Pearce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For more information on P&J Live, visit www.pandjlive.com.

More from Food and Drink

Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Perfect pizzas at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Kelly Tadd
Restaurant review: A slice of Italy in Inverness at Cheese and Tomatin
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Banchory
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers
Golden square.
Owners tease opening of new Town House cocktail bar in Aberdeen's Golden Square next…
Craig Scott pouring drink into a glass at bar.
First 20 venues announced for return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Jamie Russo with two takeaway containers inside Redcloak Fish Bar
Stonehaven chipper handed out 'around 750 free kids' meals' during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old…
Culloden Moor Inn is a modern building. The owners have said it is going to be closed.
Culloden Moor Inn has 'closed its doors' for the last time
Bagpipe Bistro is known for its burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
7 trucks to visit for lip-smackingly good street food in Inverness
Charlotte Carter of That Pancake Place in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Would 'a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory'? Locals share what they want for town's…

Conversation