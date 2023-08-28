44 pictures from The Gin To My Tonic Show 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen

The biggest craft spirit festival returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen at the weekend, and the two-day event welcomed thousands of drinks fans.

The Gin To My Tonic Show: The Ultimate Craft Spirit Festival hosted sessions on Friday (August 25) and Saturday (August 26) where visitors were invited to sample, sip and celebrate with the country’s top spirit producers.

Three sessions took place from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, and noon to 4pm and 6pm to 10pm on Saturday.

More than 40 craft distillers of gin, rum, vodka and other artisan spirit products were in attendance providing tasting samples.

City of Aberdeen Distillery, Roehill Springs, Cabezon Rum, Outlaw Rum and Dark Matter Distillers were among those in attendance.

The two-day event also offered immersive workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts, as well as cocktail bars.

Were you pictured at The Gin To My Tonic Show at P&J Live?

For more information on P&J Live, visit www.pandjlive.com.