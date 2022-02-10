Women in Peterhead encouraged to go for breast screening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mobile screening service will start to offer breast screening in Peterhead from next Thursday for eight weeks.

Women aged 50-70 years old are invited to attend mobile units set up in Peterhead on Thursday, February 17.

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will be in Asda Car Park on Longside Road for eight weeks.

Those between the ages of 50-70 years old who are registered at the Cruden Medical Group and Peterhead Health Centre will receive an invitation to attend. The letters will be sent out four weeks before the date of their appointment.

Sarah Philip, breast screening service manager, said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.”

Breast screening came to a stop in the middle of the pandemic creating a long backlog of women who did not receive what could be an all important check.

Due to this, Mrs Philip said it was important to attend the appointments given. She said it was just as essential for those invited for the first time as well as women who have been screened before to attend.

She added: “It is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.”

Due to this backlog, they cannot currently accept self-referrals from those not within the eligible group. Anyone who does experience symptoms or changes to their breast should see their GP.