Women in Peterhead encouraged to go for breast screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Women in Peterhead encouraged to go for breast screening

By Lottie Hood
February 10, 2022, 5:50 pm
The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will begin next Thursday for eight weeks. Picture by Bob Douglas, Evening Telegraph.
The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will begin next Thursday for eight weeks. Picture by Bob Douglas, Evening Telegraph.

The mobile screening service will start to offer breast screening in Peterhead from next Thursday for eight weeks.

Women aged 50-70 years old are invited to attend mobile units set up in Peterhead on Thursday, February 17.

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening Service will be in Asda Car Park on Longside Road for eight weeks.

Those between the ages of 50-70 years old who are registered at the Cruden Medical Group and Peterhead Health Centre will receive an invitation to attend. The letters will be sent out four weeks before the date of their appointment.

Sarah Philip, breast screening service manager, said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.”

Breast screening came to a stop in the middle of the pandemic creating a long backlog of women who did not receive what could be an all important check.

Due to this, Mrs Philip said it was important to attend the appointments given. She said it was just as essential for those invited for the first time as well as women who have been screened before to attend.

She added: “It is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.”

Due to this backlog, they cannot currently accept self-referrals from those not within the eligible group. Anyone who does experience symptoms or changes to their breast should see their GP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal