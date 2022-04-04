Aftermath of Elgin plane crash explored in new Rescue: Extreme Medics episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aftermath of Elgin plane crash explored in new Rescue: Extreme Medics episode

By Ana Da Silva
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 2:57 pm
Patient Iain, who suffered multiple injuries after his light aircraft came down in Moray.

On tonight’s episode of Rescue: Extreme Medics, Aberdeen’s trauma team attend a plane crash outside Elgin.

The Channel 4 docuseries, which airs on Mondays at 9pm, follows an elite team of clinicians that perform life-saving work in the most remote locations.

For the north and north-east of Scotland, many of these rescues are handled at Aberdeen’s major trauma centre (MTC).

Man, 55, falls 100ft from the sky

On tonight’s episode, the north trauma team and air ambulance are dispatched when a call comes in to say a 55-year-old man has crashed his light aircraft minutes after take-off.

Patient Iain fell 100ft (30m) from the sky, about 60 miles from the nearest major trauma centre in Aberdeen.

He suffered a “significant” head injury and multiple other serious injuries.

In the show, we see Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s trauma consultant Catharina Hartman preparing the team for the patient’s arrival.

She contemplates what condition the patient might be in, saying: “100ft – that’s around 10 storeys.

“If you were to fall that height from a building, well, no one could survive that.”

Lucky to be alive, Iain is taken to ARI, but while the team begins to assess the extent of his injuries, serious concern is raised about the significance of his spinal injury and whether Iain will ever walk again.

Patient Iain, who suffered multiple injuries after his light aircraft came down in Moray.

Dumper truck falls on man

Meanwhile, in the west, medics are sent to tend to 41-year-old Max, who has been crushed under a dumper while working in rural Dumfriesshire.

Max, who had a dumper truck fall on top of him whilst at work in Carsphairn.

Clinician Julie, on the trauma desk in Glasgow, is concerned about the patient rapidly deteriorating and tasks the trauma team by helicopter to the patient.

The consultant on the retrieval team, Dr Neil McMahan, says their job is to “bring the hospital to the patient”.

They need to work quickly and urgently to realign Max’s leg in the middle of the field before rushing him to the Major Trauma Centre at Glasgow Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

During the journey to the crash site, Dr McMahan has serious concerns about what awaits them.

He said: “Crushed by a dumper truck doesn’t make you think of minor injuries.

“Several tonnes of agricultural equipment, that’s not compatible with life.”

How can I watch Rescue: Extreme Medics?

Episodes of the documentary series, featuring the Aberdeen trauma team, air Mondays at 9pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

New docuseries gives ‘fascinating’ glimpse into work of life-saving Aberdeen trauma team

