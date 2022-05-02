Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns: Aberdeen fundraiser promises raft of new surprises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People from the north-east will pound the streets of Aberdeen next month to raise money for leading cancer support charity Maggie’s.

The fifth annual Culture Crawl has been announced for Friday June 24, with organisers promising another evening of excitement.

Participants will band together for a 10k (6.2 mile) walk around a number of city hotspots and experiences – but the final itinerary is being kept closely under wraps.

In previous years, walkers have enjoyed the likes of Tai Chi classes in Westburn Park, guided Nuart talks and rock choir performances as they completed the route.

Since the event started in 2017, more than £300,000 has been raised to help Maggie’s offer free support to people affected by cancer.

‘A real buzz from start to finish’

More than 300 people took part in 2021’s Aberdeen Culture Crawl.

And this year, for the first time since 2019, there won’t be a cap on the number who can sign up.

Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager, Richard Stewart, said: “[Our supporters] give so much back to the event that it inspires us to work hard to add new venues, entertainment and surprises each year to create as much fun as possible.

“It’s a lot of fun planning the event – really, it’s like 10 mini events on one night, all linked by a sponsored walk with lots of surprises along the way.

“On the night, the atmosphere is incredible and there is a real buzz from start to finish.”

What’s planned for 2022?

The events lined up for this year won’t be revealed until the night itself.

But organisers are promising exclusive access to “secret venues,” live music and performances, as well as food and drink along the way.

Everyone who signs up also receives a brightly-coloured Maggie’s t-shirt, so the city’s landmarks can be lit up in a sea of orange during the walk.

Those interested can find more information and book their place by searching for the Aberdeen Culture Crawl on eventbrite.co.uk.

Each ticket costs £20, and participants are asked to raise a further £100 each for the cause.

The event is also being sponsored by Neptune Energy, which is backing Maggie’s aim to help more people with cancer.

Richard added: “We cannot wait to welcome walkers old and new to the event in a few weeks’ time.

“We appreciate this is a tough time for everyone financially, and we are not immune to that as the cost of caring is rising all the time.

“Events like Culture Crawl are of huge importance to us, and we are extremely grateful to everyone that takes part, as well as every penny that is donated.”

