Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns: Aberdeen fundraiser promises raft of new surprises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns: Aberdeen fundraiser promises raft of new surprises

By Chloe Irvine
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Four Culture Crawl walkers smiling with their thumbs up
Maggie's Culture Crawl is returning to Aberdeen this June.

People from the north-east will pound the streets of Aberdeen next month to raise money for leading cancer support charity Maggie’s.

The fifth annual Culture Crawl has been announced for Friday June 24, with organisers promising another evening of excitement.

Participants will band together for a 10k (6.2 mile) walk around a number of city hotspots and experiences – but the final itinerary is being kept closely under wraps.

Culture Crawl Walkers posing in front of a car wearing 'Maggie's Culture Crawl' shirts
Last year’s Culture Crawl walkers.

In previous years, walkers have enjoyed the likes of Tai Chi classes in Westburn Park, guided Nuart talks and rock choir performances as they completed the route.

Since the event started in 2017, more than £300,000 has been raised to help Maggie’s offer free support to people affected by cancer.

‘A real buzz from start to finish’

More than 300 people took part in 2021’s Aberdeen Culture Crawl.

And this year, for the first time since 2019, there won’t be a cap on the number who can sign up.

Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager, Richard Stewart, said: “[Our supporters] give so much back to the event that it inspires us to work hard to add new venues, entertainment and surprises each year to create as much fun as possible.

Previous Culture Crawls have taken participants to the likes of Old Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Previous Culture Crawls have taken participants to the likes of Old Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine

“It’s a lot of fun planning the event – really, it’s like 10 mini events on one night, all linked by a sponsored walk with lots of surprises along the way.

“On the night, the atmosphere is incredible and there is a real buzz from start to finish.”

What’s planned for 2022?

The events lined up for this year won’t be revealed until the night itself.

But organisers are promising exclusive access to “secret venues,” live music and performances, as well as food and drink along the way.

Everyone who signs up also receives a brightly-coloured Maggie’s t-shirt, so the city’s landmarks can be lit up in a sea of orange during the walk.

Perhaps a quick 99 might be on the menu for this year's Culture Crawlers?
Might a quick 99 be on the menu for this year’s Culture Crawlers?

Those interested can find more information and book their place by searching for the Aberdeen Culture Crawl on eventbrite.co.uk.

Each ticket costs £20, and participants are asked to raise a further £100 each for the cause.

The event is also being sponsored by Neptune Energy, which is backing Maggie’s aim to help more people with cancer.

Richard added: “We cannot wait to welcome walkers old and new to the event in a few weeks’ time.

“We appreciate this is a tough time for everyone financially, and we are not immune to that as the cost of caring is rising all the time.

“Events like Culture Crawl are of huge importance to us, and we are extremely grateful to everyone that takes part, as well as every penny that is donated.”

Read more:

‘I was told I’d die by Christmas, but I’m still here years later’: How ancient Chinese exercises changed my life

‘It was only hip pain – then was told I had cancer on my 51st wedding anniversary’: Woman’s praise for Maggie’s Aberdeen

Maggie’s Aberdeen: Centre’s work is ‘bigger and better’ than ever before

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]