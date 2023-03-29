Free session to help people with Parkinson’s try out exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Free session to help people with Parkinson’s try out exercise

Classes like these are making a big difference to people's lives.

By James Wyllie
The charity says sessions like the upcoming one in Newmachar can help people with Parkinson's manage their symptoms better. Image: Parkinson's UK
The charity says sessions can help people with Parkinson's manage their symptoms better. Image: Parkinson's UK

A national charity is hosting a free taster session to help north-east people with Parkinson’s this weekend.

Specialised exercise classes for those with the condition are becoming increasingly popular, with a raft of proven benefits.

Research has shown that two-and-a-half hours of physical activity can help with managing symptoms and improving moods.

And earlier this month we spoke to participants at a regular session in Aberdeen, who sang the project’s praises.

Now Parkinson’s UK is hosting a free event in Newmachar to offer people introductions to the likes of Nordic walking, table tennis and pickleball.

‘My posture and walking have improved’

Stanley McCallum, 63, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s nine years ago.

He has a tremor and some issues with mobility, but travels from his home in Ellon to Peterhead every week for an exercise class.

Exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s, like this one in Aberdeen, can have huge benefits. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’ve noticed small but discernible differences,” he said.

“My posture has improved and my walking has improved.

“I’m also managing to get out of bed by myself when my medication is at its low point.

“I used to be extremely stiff and would need help getting up.”

While he was nervous the first time he went to one of the sessions at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre, he soon realised there was no need to worry.

“There is no pressure, no embarrassment, and there will be help and support from the instructor,” he added.

“We’re all on this journey and we are here to help each other.”

The Parkinson’s UK taster session will run from 10am to 1pm on Sunday April 2 at the Axis Centre in Newmachar.

Chloe MacMillan, the charity’s area development manager, said: “Being physically active is important for everyone, but crucially, can make it easier to live well with Parkinson’s.

“We are really happy to offer this opportunity for people to try a range of activities, suitable for people with mild to moderate symptoms.”

Places must be booked in advance by emailing scotland@parkinsons.org.uk or calling Chloe MacMillan on 0300 123 3679.

