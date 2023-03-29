World Stone Skimming Championships return to Easdale after three year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Stone Skimming Championships return to Easdale after three year break

"Tennis has Wimbledon, golf has St Andrews... stone skimming has Easdale."

By Rita Campbell
The last World Stone Skimming Championships took place in 2019. Image: @loveliverunuk
The last World Stone Skimming Championships took place in 2019. Image: @loveliverunuk

It has been a long three years for frustrated stone skimmers across the world.

But we can exclusively reveal that the World Stone Skimming Championships are returning to Easdale island on September 24.

Kyle Mathews is excited for the World Stone Skimming Championships. Image: Rob Hadfield

The tiny Argyll isle is the pinnacle of stone skimming. A former slate mining community, the championships are located in a flooded 19th Century slate quarry.

The best of the best aim to hit the back wall of the quarry.

People have travelled from as far as Japan, New Zealand and Zimbabwe to compete.

Shining a massive spotlight on a tiny Argyll island

The championships shine a massive spotlight on Easdale. They were the focus of BBC Documentary Sink or Skim. And have featured on numerous television programs including The One Show, Blue Peter and Trans World Sport.

The last time the event was held was in 2019, just before Covid struck.

There was much disappointment when it didn’t return last year. But now a new committee of five are excited to take on the challenge.

Kyle Mathews, a local island doctor, is part of the committee.

Kyle Mathews, pictured taking a practice shot, is part of the committee for the World Stone Skimming Championships. Image: Rob Hadfield

He said: “The World Stone Skimming Championships is the first thing people think about when you mention Easdale.

“I’m very excited about its return. It is such a unique opportunity for the community to showcase this really positive unique event and island. Islanders were all very keen to get it back and keep it running.

“It would be great to hear from any local people or companies who would like to become involved in such an exciting event.

“We expect it to be as popular as previous years. If anything I feel there has been a bit of a build up of demand since 2019.”

Challenges of organizing the championships

With only 60 year-round residents, this is a massive day for Easdale. The competition brings 1,000 competitors and spectators in one day.

This in turn brings its own challenges as there is no accommodation or camping.

Easdale is accessed by a small passenger ferry from Ellenabeich on Seil, famous for being connected to the mainland by the “Bridge over the Atlantic”.

Dr Mathews added: “We would be delighted if anyone can help with providing accommodation or transport from Oban.

“There is no bus service on a Sunday and not much car parking at Ellenabeich. We want to avoid people abandoning their cars in the area.”

Easdale’s ferry.

Extra ferry runs are being laid on.

Rules for the main event are fairly simple. All stones must be Easdale slate and be no more than three inches in diameter. Each competitor gets three skims. The stone must bounce at least twice before it lands in the water. And it must stay within its specially marked out lane.

This is a family day out, with categories for all age groups.

How did it all start?

The championships were started in 1983 by the late Bertie Baker.

They weren’t staged for a while until resurrected in 1997 by the island community development group.

Dr Mathews said: “Tennis has Wimbledon, golf has St Andrews, Rome has the Colosseum… stone skimming has Easdale.”

The flooded quarry where the action takes place. Image: Rob Hadfield.

Economically, it has been quoted from previous years that the championships bring £100,000 to the community in one day.

The number of competitors is limited to 350. In previous years people turned up on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year online registration is being introduced on the event website.

Guarantee your chance to compete in World Stone Skimming Championships

Tickets can be purchased in advance to guarantee a chance to compete. Join the mailing list for updates when registration opens.

Throw off is at noon but competitors will have to be registered and check in beforehand.

The championships are expected to finish around 5-6pm.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
