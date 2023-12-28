Fraserburgh pub Cheers given licence to secure future of poker and bingo nights

Fraserburgh’s Cheers bar has been given official blessing for a business-boosting expansion – with bingo evenings and poker nights on the cards.

The popular Broad Street pub has also been given a licence to ensure the future of its six self-catering bedrooms.

These were just some of proposals that recently went before Aberdeenshire licensing chiefs.

Cheers plans crucial to Fraserburgh town centre

Cheers owner Dennis Forsyth has been expanding ever since buying the tumbledown Toymaster near the bar in 2019.

That was step one in forming a huge beer garden between the old shop and his High Street pub.

A few years ago, Dennis told us that Cheers would be “key” to turning around the Broch’s town centre – and he wanted to make it “the biggest pub for miles around”.

The latest changes are all part of his plans to shift away from a “pint and nip culture”.

What did the council approve?

At a recent meeting, councillors voted to rubber-stamp his latest ambitions for the premises.

Dennis is offering three double and three single bedrooms on the first floor for patrons who need a place to stay.

As a result of the meeting, he is also able to offer more “activities”…

Cheers is now licensed to stage comedy shows, card games like poker, quiz nights, bingo and even BBQs when the sun is shining on the beer garden.

And the new outdoor area, extending capacity by 100, has also been given the local authority’s official approval.

Cheers bar bingo and poker plans come amid drive to make Fraserburgh a destination

Earlier this year, the town centre’s fire-hit John Trail bookshop was revived as a boutique hotel.

