Aberdeen’s free health and wellbeing festival is for the mind, body and soul

With talks, exercise classes and even a dip in the North Sea, the free event at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom is sure to inspire, motivate and educate people.

By Rosemary Lowne
Sarah Stewart and Dr. Emma Windle
Sarah Stewart and Dr. Emma Windle (right) are excited to launch the third Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Dr Emma Windle

Investing in your health and wellbeing without spending a penny sounds like a concept which is too good to be true.

But that is exactly what Aberdeen GP Dr Emma Windle and her friend Sarah Stewart, a lawyer, have created with Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing festival.

Aiming to inspire, motivate, and educate people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to take a more active role in looking after their health, the free event takes place in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on Saturday January 13.

On the day there will be over 60 north east health experts with panel discussions, Q&A’s and presentations plus two individual workshop studios where people can try out a range of classes and exercises.

And for anyone who wants to explore the therapeutic benefits of cold water immersion, there will be a mass dip in the North Sea.

Chloe Cameron from SLB, the event sponsors with festival organisers Sarah Stewart and Dr. Emma Windle and Nuala McClenaghan also from SLB standing in the doorway of the Beach Ballroom
From left, Chloe Cameron from SLB, the event sponsors with festival organisers Sarah Stewart and Dr. Emma Windle and Nuala McClenaghan also from SLB. Image: Mearns & Gill

“January is quite a reflective time when you think about the year gone by and the year ahead and decide whether you want to start something new or different,” says Emma.

“People tend to start thinking about their own health and wellbeing at this time of year so our event aims to be a really, fun, positive day and we would be delighted for as many people as possible to come along.”

Passion for health and wellbeing

It was while waiting for their daughters’ dance class to finish when fellow mums and friends Emma and Sarah from Royal Deeside came up with the idea for the health and wellbeing festival.

“I’m obviously really passionate about health and wellbeing and Sarah comes from a family of medics plus we both enjoy keeping active and fit,” says Emma.

“We just thought it be so great to bring all the health and wellbeing things that are going on locally together and showcase what great places Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are to live and work in.”

A Knight Fit class
Knight Fit will be hosting a workshop at the event. Image: Mearns & Gill

Over 60 north-east health experts

With stellar support from Aberdeen City Council, the dynamic duo held the first festival back in 2020 in the Sir Ian Wood Building within the Robert Gordon University Campus.

“We were just blown away by the interest locally and the first event was far beyond what we thought we could achieve,” says Emma.

“It has just grown from there and we held our second festival in October 2022.

“This year is our third festival and we’re so excited about it.”

Banchory Spinal Health at RGU
Banchory Spinal Health will be hosting a workshop at the event. Image: Mearns & Gill

Talks on mental health

Key features at this year’s event include discussions on mental health, women’s health, men’s health, and children’s health, with speakers including Dr Lynne Taylor, who is the principal psychology advisor to the Scottish Government.

Other key speakers include Dr Emma Hepburn, AKA The Psychology Mum and Dr Greig Nicol, a doctor with the Scotland National Team and Aberdeen Football Club.

“There’s at least 60 exhibitors all in the one place so folk can walk around and see all the different stalls and a lot of them will be interactive so it’ll be fun,” says Emma.

“We’ve also got various workshops going on throughout the day and big talks and panel discussions.”

The Stoltman Brothers will be at the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival. Image: Mearns & Gill

Also sure to inspire are Tom and Luke Stoltman, the famous strongmen brothers from Invergordon.

Festival co-founder Sarah says the powerful siblings are sure to leave a lasting impression.

“We are over the moon that Luke and Tom have agreed to join us for the health and wellbeing festival,” says Sarah.

“Not only do they inspire people of all ages around the world, but they are also great ambassadors for physical and mental health, and are an incredible addition to the other wonderful professionals taking part.

“We want to ensure that as many people as possible visit the festival to be inspired, motivated, and educated into living a healthier lifestyle, and having The Stoltman Brothers there on the day will absolutely help us to do this.”

Health experts will be on hand with advice on a range of topics. Image: Shutterstock

Both Emma and Sarah say the event would not be possible without the support of sponsors SLB, a global technology company with a head office in Aberdeen.

“Making the event free is the big thing for us as we want to make it as accessible to as many people as possible,” says Emma.

“We’re so grateful to SLB who are our sponsors this year as without them we couldn’t do it.”

 

Tickets for Aberdeen Health & Wellbeing Festival are free and to register go eventbrite.co.uk

