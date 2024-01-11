New images reveal how Aberdeen’s Wallace Tower interior could be turned into one-of-a-kind cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveal how Aberdeen’s Wallace Tower interior could be turned into one-of-a-kind cafe

The fresh impressions offer a glimpse into the £620,000 plans.

By Ben Hendry
New Wallace Tower cafe plans have been lodged.
New Wallace Tower cafe plans have been lodged. Image: Tinto Architecture

New design images offer a sneak peek at how Aberdeen’s derelict Wallace Tower could be transformed into a unique cafe.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust (TCDT) has been striving to bring the unloved landmark on the edge of Seaton Park back to life for years.

It has been falling into decay for decades, and has been listed as “at risk” for the past 20 years.

Now, fresh images have offered an insight into how the ground floor of the ancient tower could be reborn.

There would be an extension added to create more space for diners. Image: Tinto Architecture

What are the Wallace Tower cafe plans?

The 16th-century monument, also known as Benholm Lodge, has an interesting past.

It was taken down brick by brick and moved from the city centre to Tillydrone to make way for Marks and Spencer in the 1960s.

Its last use was as a home, but it has been crumbling into ruin since the 1990s.

This is what the ground floor of Wallace Tower looks like just now. Image: Tinto Architecture

New plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council outline how the ground floor of Wallace Tower will be turned into a cafe.

The interior will have a display counter, coffee facilities and a grey counter matching the stone walls.

The cafe plans could bring Wallace Tower into the 21st century. Image: Tinto Architecture

It would open up into a more spacious and airy extension, to the rear of the building.

There would be more seating in here, with large windows compensating for the lack of light in the tower itself.

Here is how the extension would look inside. Image: Tinto Architecture
Another view of the inside. Image: Tinto Architecture

Why have new plans for Wallace Tower cafe been lodged?

The fresh proposals may come as a surprise to those following the project’s progress.

Plans to turn Wallace Tower into a cafe, with office and community space upstairs, were approved last summer.

Wallace tower in Aberdeen
Wallace Tower overlooks Seaton Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But new permission is now needed due to changes to the design of the “multi-purpose community facility”.

This comes in the form of the new extension to provide level access for disabled visitors, and people with prams and buggies.

They say the tweaked blueprint is an “evolution of the previous concepts”, with reduced visibility from Seaton Park, a “bolder design” and increased internal area.

The new proposed extension at Wallace Tower will come with more windows under the “minor tweaks”. Image: Tinto Architecture
Another view of the addition. Image: Tinto Architecture

Do you think this could be the winning formula to bring back Wallace Tower? Let us know in our comments section below

Will new design be the final version of long-awaited plans?

The documents from Tinto Architecture explain that, should the new scheme be approved too, the Trust “intends to carry this project through to realisation”.

And Colin McFadyen, from the organisation, told the Press and Journal that an asset transfer on the site is due to be completed soon.

That will bring them one step closer to kicking off their £620,000 plans.

The Tillydrone volunteers: From left, Linday Barclay, young Theo McFadyen with Colin McFadyen and Jenna Conn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He explained that the new planning permission was needed for the “minor tweaks” due to the historic nature of the building.

Mr McFadyen added: “It’s been a long time coming, but we have had good news recently and we are almost there.”

You can see the new Wallace Tower cafe plans here.

Last year, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed some other parts of the project – with a stone carving of a soldier needing spruced up.

