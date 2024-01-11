New images reveal how Aberdeen’s Wallace Tower interior could be turned into one-of-a-kind cafe

New design images offer a sneak peek at how Aberdeen’s derelict Wallace Tower could be transformed into a unique cafe.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust (TCDT) has been striving to bring the unloved landmark on the edge of Seaton Park back to life for years.

It has been falling into decay for decades, and has been listed as “at risk” for the past 20 years.

Now, fresh images have offered an insight into how the ground floor of the ancient tower could be reborn.

What are the Wallace Tower cafe plans?

The 16th-century monument, also known as Benholm Lodge, has an interesting past.

It was taken down brick by brick and moved from the city centre to Tillydrone to make way for Marks and Spencer in the 1960s.

Its last use was as a home, but it has been crumbling into ruin since the 1990s.

New plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council outline how the ground floor of Wallace Tower will be turned into a cafe.

The interior will have a display counter, coffee facilities and a grey counter matching the stone walls.

It would open up into a more spacious and airy extension, to the rear of the building.

There would be more seating in here, with large windows compensating for the lack of light in the tower itself.

Why have new plans for Wallace Tower cafe been lodged?

The fresh proposals may come as a surprise to those following the project’s progress.

Plans to turn Wallace Tower into a cafe, with office and community space upstairs, were approved last summer.

But new permission is now needed due to changes to the design of the “multi-purpose community facility”.

This comes in the form of the new extension to provide level access for disabled visitors, and people with prams and buggies.

They say the tweaked blueprint is an “evolution of the previous concepts”, with reduced visibility from Seaton Park, a “bolder design” and increased internal area.

Will new design be the final version of long-awaited plans?

The documents from Tinto Architecture explain that, should the new scheme be approved too, the Trust “intends to carry this project through to realisation”.

And Colin McFadyen, from the organisation, told the Press and Journal that an asset transfer on the site is due to be completed soon.

That will bring them one step closer to kicking off their £620,000 plans.

He explained that the new planning permission was needed for the “minor tweaks” due to the historic nature of the building.

Mr McFadyen added: “It’s been a long time coming, but we have had good news recently and we are almost there.”

You can see the new Wallace Tower cafe plans here.

Last year, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed some other parts of the project – with a stone carving of a soldier needing spruced up.