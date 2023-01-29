Six substantial family homes for sale now from Cults to Culbokie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six substantial family homes for sale now from Cults to Culbokie

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
The Bothy at Udny, Ellon, was designed by Annie Kenyon and completed in December 2021.
The Bothy at Udny, Ellon, was designed by Annie Kenyon and completed in December 2021.

This week’s property top picks are all impressive family homes with interesting and attractive features.

The Bothy, Mains Of Rannieston, Udny, Ellon

Designed by award-winning architect Annie Kenyon, The Bothy has been finished to a high specification and completed in December 2021.

It has high-grade double glazing, a high level of insulation, a built-in ventilation system and air source heating providing underfloor heating throughout the lower level and radiators upstairs,

There is also a CCTV and intruder alarm system protecting the house.
The heart of the home is the exceptionally spacious living, dining, kitchen area where any family would enjoy spending the majority of their time.

A wood-burning stove adds to the ambience, whilst the large window provides views over the open countryside.

Price over £600,000 with Aberdein Considine.

The fabulous interior of The Bothy by architect Annie Kenyon.

The Cairns, Culbokie, Dingwall

This spacious four-bedroom family detached home in Culbokie on the Black Isle is around five miles from Dingwall and 12 miles from Inverness.

Accommodation comprises a hallway, lounge, large kitchen/dining room with French door giving access to the rear garden.

The ground floor also has a large games/family room with French door accessing the rear garden.
An attractive L-shaped staircase leads to the first floor landing, which with the six Velux windows, gives it a light and airy spacious feel.

It gives access to the master bedroom with an en suite shower room, dressing room, and the office/study.

There is a large double bedroom with en suite shower room, and a further two good sized double bedrooms, and the family bathroom.
The property features a modern air source heating system with under floor on the ground floor and radiators on the 1st floor.

Offers over £475,000 with Purple Bricks.

The Cairns, Culbokie, has four bedrooms and a large games/family room with French door accessing the garden.

299 North Deeside Road, Cults, Aberdeen

Exuding charm and character, this traditional granite three public/five bedroom semi-detached house lies in a sought after area close to the centre of Cults.

Set in delightful garden grounds with a southerly aspect, there is off-street parking and a double garage.

Of classic character and individual style, the property enjoys many original features including high ceilings with plaster cornice, deep skirting and pitch pine panelled interior doors.

The original layout offers versatile accommodation over four floors to suit a variety of buyers’ needs, with ample potential to create the ideal family home.

Price over £485,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Number 299 North Deeside Road is a traditional granite property close to the centre of Cults.

2 West Craigbank Crescent, Cults, Aberdeen

This executive five-bedroom detached villa enhanced with an integral double garage has been designed by CALA Homes known for their quality finishes and thoughtful touches.

It sits on a corner plot in their Cults Park development with wide open spaces and pleasant landscapes.

Internally the accommodation of this luxury home has been upgraded throughout with the kitchen being upgraded, the bathrooms and en suite together with custom built storage and panelling in the lounge along with flooring throughout.

This home offers a spacious and flexible living space over two floors and the kitchen, on open plan to a dining and family area, has French doors to the garden.

Price over £695,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Five-bedroom detached 2 West Craigbank Crescent has been designed by CALA Homes.

22 Keirhill Gardens, Westhill

This spacious, executive five-bedroom detached house with integral double garage has been built by Kirkwood Homes in the Gullane style.

The property enjoys a pleasant location, tucked away in the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac forming part of a well-established residential area of Westhill.

Enjoying a south-facing aspect the property has been finished to a high standard by the current owners and benefits from attractive natural wood doors, many with glazed panels, neutral décor, quality floor coverings including Karndean flooring on the ground floor, gas fired central heating and double glazing.

Partially glazed French Doors lead from the hall to the bright lounge, featuring a box bay south-facing window to the front and French Doors to the rear garden.

Price over £670,000 with Gavin Bain & Co. 

Built by Kirkwood Homes in the Gullane style is 22 Keirhill Gardens, Westhill.

Kinloss, Forres

This four-bedroom detached property features a grand entrance hall with a sweeping split staircase. The formal lounge is spacious with a large bay window and wood-burning stove.

The open-plan kitchen/diner/lounge has an island and fully integrated, new appliances plus a sleek black worktop and travertine flooring.

There are four double bedrooms, three having en suite shower rooms and built in storage. The main bedroom has a dressing room, en suite and a balcony with views.

The main family bathroom is five-piece with Jacuzzi bath set under the window with a separate shower.

The wrap around garden is laid mostly to grass and the front of the property has a large driveway with a turning circle leading to the double garage.

Offers over £530,000 with Purple Bricks.

Kinloss, Forres, has some amazing features including a balcony and Jacuzzi bath.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

One of Dandara's delightful properties in Aberdeen's west end.
Dandara offers deals on homes at Hazelwood and The Grange
Number 14 Keirhill Avenue at Broadshade Heights, Westhill, was build to a high spec by Kirkwood Homes.
Beautiful four-bed detached house at Broadshade Heights for over £450k
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
Mill Cottage is going under the hammer with Auction House Scotland at 2pm on January 26.
Converted steading in Dee Valley up for auction with £76,000 price drop
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.
Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal…
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
Kerry Hendrikson, left, and Nicola Ewen at the new Aboyne office.
Laurie and Company welcome clients to new branch in Aboyne
The Maples is an energy efficient housing development offering people the chance to apply for green mortgages. Photos supplied by Tulloch Homes.
The grass is greener at eco-friendly Inverness housing development as buyers could qualify for…
Galbraith was upbeat about the Aberdeenshire housing market.
Galbraith reports cause for cheer in Aberdeenshire property market

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller

Editor's Picks

Most Commented