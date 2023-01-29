Person in the water near Peterhead Lifeboat Station was rescued by a friend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services respond to reports of a missing person in the water near Peterhead Lifeboat Station early this morning.

At 3.50am fire, police, ambulance and the RNLI were alerted to a person who had gone into the water and were called to the scene.

The man was traced safe and well, and had been helped out of the water by a friend.

Rescued by a friend

A spokesman for Aberdeen coastguard confirmed someone was rescued from the water close to Peterhead Lifeboat Station in the early hours of this morning.

He said: “At 3.50am we received a report of a person in the water at Peterhead harbour, the lifeboat responded along with fire and rescue, police and ambulance.

“This happened not far away from the lifeboat station, we were told (to go to) the junction of Harbour Road and Bridge Street.

“The person self-recovered with the help of their friend, they were checked over by an ambulance and then went off home, it was all finished at 5.30am.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.55am on Sunday, 29 January, 2023 officers received a report of a person in the water at Peterhead Harbour.

“On arrival the man had been traced safe and well. He was checked over by paramedics at the scene.”