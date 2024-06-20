Maria and Andrzej give their Aberdeen home an amazing makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Maria and Andrzej give their Aberdeen home an amazing makeover

Every inch of Maria and Andrzej's home in Burnside Gardens have been refurbished and the results are amazing.

By Rosemary Lowne
1 Burnside Gardens has been beautifully renovated.
1 Burnside Gardens has been beautifully renovated. Image: Andersonbain

Who: Maria and Andrzej Kosidło and their two children Veronika, 16, and Brendon, 11. Maria has a cleaning business and predominantly works at Logie Country House while Andrzej has a property management company.

What: A spacious three-bedroom, semi-detached family home.

Where: 1 Burnside Gardens, Aberdeen, close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as well as Westburn Park and Victoria Park.

Maria and Andrzej Kosidlo at the beach
Maria and Andrzej Kosidlo have worked hard to transform their home. Image: Maria Kosidlo

1 Burnside Gardens

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“We’re originally from Poland and we arrived in Scotland 19 years ago with nothing so we started from scratch.

Before we moved into our new home, we lived in Kincorth in a three-bedroom house.

We chose to move so we could be closer to Aberdeen Grammar School as we wanted our children to go to one of the best schools in the city.

The open plan living room with a large archway to the dining area. The room is mainly white with rustic pale wood accents
How beautiful is this open plan living area. Image: Andersonbain

We found our new home on the ASPC website – it had been on the market for quite some time.

It was only a two bedroom house but we could see its potential.

To be honest, we weren’t blown away after our first viewing as the garden was like a jungle but we liked the big driveway as most of the houses in this area have limited or only on-street parking.

The dining area and kitchen with white walls, cupboards and countertops, pale herringbone flooring and rustic pale wood accents
Wooden beams and furniture give this space a country cottage feel. Image: Andersonbain

Also, we’re not afraid of hard work so we decided to purchase the house and do the necessary refurbishments.

We had renovated our old house from top to bottom so we felt confident to take on this new project.

We had so many ideas as I love to design and Andrzej loves projects with wood work so we make a great team.

Maria and Andrzej bought home during lockdown

The living room in the Aberdeen home makeover, with white walls and modern furniture
Put your feet up in style in this beautiful room. Image: Andersonbain

We purchased our home in May 2020 during lockdown.

It was a very long and difficult journey because everything was closed and everyone was working from home.

We sold our old house one week before we had the keys to our new property so we had to stay with friends.

Since we moved in, we’ve redecorated almost the entire house.

Only the upstairs bathroom hasn’t been changed.

The bedroom in the Aberdeen home makeover with pale herringbone flooring, white walls and grey accents
Creams and neutrals create space and light in this bedroom. Image: Andersonbain

We started with the children’s bedrooms then we redecorated the stairs and put in a new brick wall and changed all the floors.

We also plastered all the walls and ceilings downstairs and changed all the windows.

When that was done, we started the extension.

The extension was the most stressful part and it took the longest to complete.

A living area in the home with plenty of natural light from the many windows, an L-shaped sofa and rustic black fireburning heater
This space is perfect for chilling out with the family. Image: Andersonbain

We changed the floor plans a couple of times and in the end, we decided to make a bigger bedroom instead of a full size garage.

We feel is was the right decision as the space looks amazing now.

Amazing Aberdeen home makeover four years in the making

Last year, we completed work on the back garden and kitchen which is beautiful and is where we spend most of our time.

Overall, it took us four years to finish the house.

The bathroom in the Aberdeen home renovation with white marble walls and flooring and black and gold accents
The bathroom has a spa-like feel to it. Image: Andersonbain

In terms of interiors, I prefer a cottage style while Andrzej prefers a more modern look so we both had to make concessions and we’re both very happy with the results.

For the walls, we had them plastered and painted in white as we don’t get a lot of sunshine in Aberdeen so the white walls make the house more bright.

We made most of our furniture and decorations ourselves or we would buy things second hand from Facebook Marketplace.

The garden after the Aberdeen home makeover, with a shelter decking area, a section of grass and a firepit
The garden has also been transformed. Image: Andersonbain

Our greatest challenge was living in the house during the refurbishment.

I love a clean and tidy house so it was difficult but we made it work and it was definitely worth it.

We are delighted with the end result and we wouldn’t change anything.

For us, we love everything, especially the open space.

The wooden sheltered outdoor area, with grey patio furniture and a curtain for privacy
Enjoy alfresco dining in this fabulous outdoor space. Image: Andersonbain

We also love the location as we live in the city centre but it actually feels like we live in the country as we have foxes on the street sometimes and lots of birds waking us up every morning with beautiful singing.

We are also a short walk from both Victoria Park and Westburn Park.

My top tips for other people who are refurbishing their homes would be to take a look on Instagram for inspiration as there’s lots of accounts on decorating houses.”

1 Burnside Gardens, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £310,000. To arrange a viewing phone 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Looking down Elgin High Street.
Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to…
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.
Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market
property interior sales image
New virtual home viewing service launched to help Aberdeen property sellers
Elgin Club is for sale.
Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen's…
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home…
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Senior Happy Couple Shaking Hands With Financial Advisor
What's the risk of care home fees to my property?
Tower Villa in Aberlour
Victorian villa with bell tower in 'heart of Scotch whisky country' on sale for…
This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill
Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie

Conversation