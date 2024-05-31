Six great breakfast spots in Oban for locals and visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Six great breakfast spots in Oban for locals and visitors

From smashed avocado to a full Scottish with tattie scones, you can't beat a breakfast in the Wee Bay.

Poppies has the finest view from its patio area.
Breakfast in Oban can come with some stunning views.
By Louise Glen

Are you looking for somewhere to have breakfast in Oban?

We have compiled a list of six places that locals rave about.

And of course, we are always keen to hear more from our readers about their favourite places to eat and drink.

With the rise in the number of AirBnBs in town, and now that some hotels charge an extra cost for breakfast, more and more people are looking to find the best place for a breakfast treat.

Here are six great places, as recommended by folks who live in the town.

The View Oban

With magic for your eyes as the ferries go in and out of the pier, and the added treat of an al fresco, breakfast served up at The View is up there with some of the best you can find.

Staff serve up a full Scottish breakfast with tattie scones and beans on the side.

For an extra treat try their bacon roll followed by the Best Bloody Mary in town.

The View on Oban's George Street.
The View on George Street in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The problem with breakfast in The View is that you may not want to leave before sunset to capture on camera the golden, hazy sunlight at the end of each day, weather permitting.

£9.95 for The View full breakfast, £8.95 for the veggie breakfast, breakfast rolls from £2.95, eggs benedict £6.75.

Don’t miss the Scotch pancakes with maple syrup for £5.75, or an extra £1.50 with bacon.

Open 7.30am until 10.30am Thursday to Sunday.

Address: 34 George St, PA34 5NL

CalMac MV Isle of Mull

Anyone who has had a CalMac breakfast served on the MV Isle of Mull will know that not only is it the best value breakfast on the market, it is also the easiest choice for the pickiest of customers.

It is a breakfast of champions, merely because you got a space on the increasingly popular route.

CalMac Breakfast
Breakfast on the CalMac Isle of Mull in Oban. Image: Supplied.

Customers get to pick six or eight items from a choice of sausage, potato scone, Lorne sausage, bacon, Stornoway black pudding, eggs, potato rostis and grilled tomatoes. Vegetarian options are available.

But be quick – get into the queue for food as soon as you get on board, as they can sell out. The closer your ferry to lunchtime, the fewer items that will be left.

And to eat it, stay in the dining area – but bag a seat by one of the many windows and watch Lismore, and Duart Castle sail by.

Breakfast bagel on CalMac.
Breakfast bagel on CalMac. Image: Supplied.

£11.95 for a full eight-item breakfast, £10.95 for six items, breakfast rolls from £3.95, eggs benedict £6.75.

Don’t miss the smoked salmon bagel for £8.95.

Breakfast is served on board until 11am, when the menu turns to fish and chips and the world-famous CalMac and cheese.

Taste of Argyll Kitchen

A breakfast in Taste of Argyll Kitchen is simply superb.

In the wee shop, just off the main shopping street on Argyll Street, offers any breakfast item on a roll to take away – or a sit-down meal in the small cafe.

This is not a breakfast for the faint-hearted – it is big and wholesome and no calories have been spared in the making of the full crofters.

Exterior of Taste of Argyll Kitchen in Oban.
Taste of Argyll Kitchen. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

They also serve poached duck eggs on thick homemade toast.

The breakfast is served all day, so you can go back a couple of times for Scottish Oats and breakfast rolls.

It is not to be missed if you are in Oban.

Veggie special in Taste of Argyll Kitchen.
Veggie special in Taste of Argyll Kitchen. Image: Supplied.

Full crofters breakfast with toast £9.99, free-range poached duck eggs on toast £7.95.

Don’t miss the luxurious salmon bagel at £8.50 – you won’t need lunch.

Address: 9 Argyll St, Oban PA34 5SG

Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House

Roxy’s Coffee and Fine Tea House use great local ingredients for their full Scottish breakfast.

They even cater for both the tattie scone and hash brown lovers.

Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, including the smashed avocado on brown bread, served with a soft poached egg or buttery mushrooms.

A full Scottish breakfast in Roxy's Oban
A Roxy’s breakfast in Oban is a bit of an institution. Image: James McCulloch.

They also serve a simple toast with marmalade or breakfast rolls.

Staff serve your meal to your table, with drinks – and there is always the opportunity to buy one of their delicious cakes on the way out.

Full Scottish breakfast £10, smashed avocado and poached egg or mushrooms on brown bread toast £10.

Don’t miss a cake on the way out the door to top up your “fuel” at lunchtime.

Address: 7 Argyll Square, Oban PA34 4AZ

Morrisons Daily, George Street

For a reasonable price, and freshly cooked deliciousness Morrision Daily at the top of George Street serves hot rolls and breakfast snacks.

Morrisons Daily in Oban
Morrisons Daily in Oban. Image: James MacCulloch.

From the breakfast hot dog, bacon rolls and crispy chicken sandwiches, the breakfast offerings come as part of a meal deal for under £5, or a little bit more if you want a slushie (just the thing to wake up a sleepyhead).

Plenty in store but it has to be eaten off the premises – so watch out for the seagulls.

They know what you are eating and they want it more than you, so hold on tight.

Meal deal from £3.50. The shop is open 7am until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 8am on Sundays.

Don’t miss saying hello to one of the three Roberts who works in the popular mini market.

Address: 128 George St, Oban PA34 5NT

Poppies Garden Centre

Poppies has a small and perfectly formed breakfast menu, served up every day.

Poppies has the finest view from its patio area.
Start your day with a delicious breakfast and stunning views at Poppies in Oban. Image: Poppies/ Facebook.

They have a full Scottish, and items can be changed around – or on a breakfast roll.

They are also the home of the Highlander Benedict, which swaps out bacon for haggis or black pudding, it tastes delicious and hearty.

If you are sharp in the door in the morning, and the weather is fine – ask for a seat outside and watch the water as it ebbs and flows over Saulmore shoreline as you eat the best meal of the day.

In the summer Poppies are open from 8.30am until 5pm every day.

Breakfast rolls start from around £3, with a full Scottish breakfast around £11.

Address: Saulmore Shore, By, Oban PA37 1PU

Let us know your favourite eating place in Oban, Fort William or the Hebrides.

 

