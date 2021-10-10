Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car insurance drops despite pre-pandemic traffic

By Felicity Donohoe
October 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Car insurance down despite traffic level increase.

Motorists are getting a better deal on car insurance as new figures show the average annual premium dropped by £71 year-on-year across the summer months.

The average cost now stands at £631 – from June-August – compared with an average of £702 for the same three-month period in 2020, according to the latest Premium Drivers research from comparethemarket.com. The cheapest premiums came in at an average of £533 over summer – a six-year low.

In each lockdown since March 2020, the cost of car insurance had fallen due to fewer cars being on the road and a subsequent drop in claims. Insurers had used savings from fewer claims to offer lower premiums to customers.

The fall in premiums over the past three months is surprising, as more Covid-19 travel curbs were relaxed and road traffic increased in this time.

In fact, road traffic has reverted to pre-pandemic levels with car use returning to 98% of its February 2020 level, according to figures from the Department of Transport.

This recent fall in premiums suggests insurers may be competing more aggressively to attract new customers – and young motorists stand to gain the most by switching car insurance.

The average premium for drivers aged under 25 decreased to £1,085, falling from £1,134 in the same three months (June – August) in 2020, and if they shop around when their policies come up for renewal, they could typically save £201 on their car insurance.

Ursula Gibbs, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “Premiums were expected to increase as traffic, and claims, returned to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, insurers have continued to cut the cost of car insurance for new customers.

“As the FCA’s new rules that ban loyalty penalties come into force at the start of 2022, insurers may be particularly keen to attract customers from rivals ahead of this deadline.

“Drivers should take advantage of this situation by shopping around for a cheaper deal when their policy ends. Our figures show motorists could save almost £100 by switching to the cheapest premium available. These savings increase to more than £200 for drivers below the age of 25.”

