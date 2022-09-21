Toyota Highlander: There can be only one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toyota Highlander: There can be only one

By Jack McKeown
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Toyota Highlander.
Toyota Highlander.

Heard of a Toyota Highlander before?

Despite the Scottish name I only recognised it because I visited the States pre-Covid, where Highlanders are everywhere.

It’s not hard to see why the Americans love them. They’re huge, comfortable, well equipped and dependable.

But success in the USA does not equate to success in the UK. How would the Highlander handle Scottish roads?

At nearly five metres long and with seven seats it’s a big beast. A slippery shape helps disguise its dimensions, however, and it doesn’t feel cumbersome to drive.

Choosing a Toyota Highlander couldn’t be easier. There is only one engine choice and two trim levels.

Under the bonnet there’s a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and battery. This hybrid set up offers similar economy to a diesel but with fewer harmful emissions.

With 244bhp it’s quick off the mark for a big beastie. Zero to 62mph comes up in 8.3 seconds. Despite weighing more than two tonnes it will nudge 40mpg as well.

With prices starting at more than £50,000 it’s more expensive than some seven-seat alternatives such as as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. Indeed, for only slightly more outlay you can have an entry level Land Rover Discovery or Audi Q7.

Neither of those will be as well equipped, however. Every Highlander comes with heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, high-end sound system, electric tailgate, keyless entry and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Step up to range topping Excel Premium trim and you get a head-up display, ventilated front seats and gesture control for the tailgate, as well as some fancier alloy wheels.

What’s it like to drive? Big and comfortable is the short answer. I took it for a long drive on Scotland’s west coast.

Motorways and A roads are where it really thrives. Get it up to 60 or 70mph, switch on the adaptive cruise control and it’s a relaxing and comfortable drive.

A soft suspension set up and high levels of noise insulation make it a refined car to drive. The flipside is it does not handle like a sports car, but few SUV buyers will care about that.

The interior is a nice place to be, particularly for passengers. You’ll find plenty of leg and head room in the front and middle rows, while seats six and seven are big enough or children or small adults.

Even with all seven seats in space there’s still an impressive 332 litres of boot space. Use the Toyota Highlander as a five-seater and there’s an excellent 658 litres of space.

Need to carry large items of furniture? With rear and middle rows folded there’s a van-like 1,909 litres available.

The Toyota Highlander can also tow up to two tonnes.

Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style

With all-wheel drive and decent ground clearance the Highlander is capable of a bit of off roading.

If you regularly need to tackle tough trails you’ll want to look at a Discovery or, indeed, Toyota’s impressive Land Cruiser.

I came away surprisingly impressed by the Toyota Highlander. A spacious interior and high levels of standard equipment help justify the extra outlay over a Sorento or a Santa Fe.

While it may not have a German badge, it’s good enough to tempt people away from their large Audi and Mercedes SUVs.

A hybrid engine boost its green credentials, although a two-tonne SUV can’t exactly be said to be environmentally friendly.

Being a Toyota, you can expect excellent reliability – and that’s backed up by a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Despite all those plus points, the Toyota Highlander seems unlikely to sell in huge numbers here. I suspect those who do buy one will be pleased with their purchase though.

The Facts

Model: Toyota Highlander

Price: £53,230

0-62mph: 8.3 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Economy: 39.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 160g/km

Making Wildtraks in the New Ford Ranger

 

