Pet portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets in the north of Scotland

By David Bradley
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Why is Ashleigh Maclean’s photo our top pick this week? Simple. Best friends Bear and Brody from Glenrothes completely won our hearts with their perfect posing!
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are best friends Bear and Broday (above).  Thanks to Ashleigh Maclean for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

Um… This is just a picture of some snow… Wait a minute, we spy you, Ella! The wee Westie blends in beautifully in Jordan Allan’s Turriff garden.
You’re right to look so pleased with yourself, lovely Luna. That looks to us like a truly excellent ball that you’ve fetched for Karen Gray in Arbroath.
Oh Fudge! How on Earth Maggie and Kenny Campbell get literally anything done in Dundee is beyond us. Fudge’s soulful eyes have us utterly fixated!
Well, now we need to go to Spey Bay beach. Anywhere that could make cute Kobi that happy is worth a visit. Kobi lives with Saffron Cruickshank in Keith.
What did Georgie Duncan say to get Alfie and Brodie’s attention? Our money’s on “walkies!”. Apparently, these two love long walks in Buckie.
OK, look at this picture of Blair on her walk in Ullapool with Riona MacPherson… Now quickly look in a mirror. You’re grinning madly, aren’t you? Bonnie Blair certainly makes us smile!
Erm, this is a pets page. But Donna Mustard seems to have sent us the most adorable soft toy… Little Milly must melt hearts in Arbroath.
Penny for your thoughts, Bailey? Perhaps Heather Themistokleous’s precious pup would prefer a treat for them! Beautiful Bailey lives in Ullapool
Snow or no snow, magnificent Corrie is primed and ready for action in the hills above Aberfeldy! The attentive dog lives with the lucky Thom family in the Perthshire town.
Surely there can’t ever have been a more aptly-named pooch than Sunny! JD Mackintosh and Chelsey  Mcconnachie from Inverness have a dog gorgeous enough to brighten up any day
Denzel and Rodney are a barrelful of laughs! Nine-year-old Denzel and five-year-old Rodney, the mini daschunds, make the maximum impact in Bucksburn with Fi Robertson.
Usually, a pic of a dog as gorgeous as Spear would make us long for a cuddle. But we’ll leave those muddy hugs to the Adam family in Perth!
Sadie the four-month-old cockapoo get a wonderful lesson in sharing as she meets five-yearold Fergus for the first time in Peterhead. We bet Jim Brown’s puppy and his brother-in-law’s golden retriever will become great friends.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

