Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Precious Pollyanna poses with a sunflower in Southend, Kintyre, to symbolise peace. We all join her and Frances Hill in hoping for peaceful days ahead.
Precious Pollyanna poses with a sunflower in Southend, Kintyre, to symbolise peace. We all join her and Frances Hill in hoping for peaceful days ahead.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Pollyanna (above) posing with a sunflower.  Thanks to Frances Hill for sending the pic in!

Check out our gallery below

Brodie thinks he’s soaking up the sun in his garden in Thurso; we think he’s making it an even more lovely place for Jean and David Kennedy to relax.
See, there are advantages to being petite: can you play hide and seek in snowdrops? Miniature dachshund Max enjoyed playtime at Scone Palace with Jane Ireland.
Bonnie looks a bit bothered that her beauty sleep is being disturbed… Don’t worry, Bonnie, you are  already gorgeous! Bonnie stays with Sue Oliver in Dudley, West Midlands.
Stand up if you’re a clever girl! Millie sets a wonderful example in the sunshine<br />during a walk with Jamie Watson in Inverurie.
Like his wookiee namesake, Chewie is a softie at heart says Moira and Jim Culbert of Arbroath.
We don’t know why, but we suddenly have an urge to go and buy lots and lots of<br />treats… Hypnotic huskies Loki and Kodi charm Janice Haggart in Ellon.
Is it better to have a pillow, or to be a pillow? Both Sky and Sunshine seem happy enough with the snuggling arrangements at Lisa Wood’s house in Lethen, Nairn.
Snowy might be 16, but she looks just like a kitten as she explores while visiting her granny and grandad Appin in Argyll and Bute with owners Jennifer Landale and Owen Nicol from Huntly.
Shandi looks very satisfied after enjoying her Fish Friday with Angela Fern in Inverurie!
Therapet Mia Jane, aged 3, certainly knows how to work that dazzling smile! We bet owner Lindsay Cameron is happy to have this lovely ray of sunshine around at the home they share in Hatton.
Brilliant Bonnie makes her bid for iconic farm dog status… And succeeds! Joe Knowles has an utterly charming  companion on the Black Isle.
OK, we’ve checked and yes, Ellie, that is in fact the bestest stick ever. Well done! The proud pup enjoyed a walk on Royal Tarlair golf course with the Buists from Macduff.
Move over Messi. See ya, Salah. Sally the golden cocker spaniel puppy is the one with the silkiest skills! The fab footballer lives with Rosalind and Michael Beattie in Broughty Ferry.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

