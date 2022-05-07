Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By David Bradley
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am
What a Skye! OK, so the view from Ben Nevis is pretty good too, but handsome two-year-old Skye from Caol, Fort William, steals the show during a climb with Iona Mackay.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Bella the lab and Troy the boxer (below) watching traffic go by!  Thanks to Nicola Brunton for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

“I spy with my little eye…” Bella the lab and Troy the boxer clearly spotted something fascinating while out in Glenrothes with Nicola Brunton.
Um, has this been sent to pets by mistake? Daffs belong in gardening… Wait! We see you, Tosca and Ficka! The chihuahua/Jack Russell pups live with Shuna Mardon in Oyne.
Each week, as we look at your pet pictures, it’s getting harder and harder to believe humans are really the ones running the planet… Annie and Shackleton definitely seem to have life figured out in Thurso! We hope Pete and Wendy Hylton had time for a snuggle with them at least.
Honey looks as sweet as her name as she soaks up the spring sun in Judy Alexander’s garden in Aberdeen.  Judy’s daughter Ruth tells us beautiful rescue dog Honey is blind, but it doesn’t seem to hold her back at all.
We know plenty of humans who don’t sit this patiently waiting for their tea! We hope Mike Fyfe from Banff rewarded brilliant Benji with a feast worthy of his immaculate behaviour
What a Skye! OK, so the view from Ben Nevis is pretty good too, but handsome two-year-old Skye from Caol, Fort William, steals the show during a climb with Iona Mackay.
OK, so it looks like the sun’s come out, but it’s really four–year–old Lab Maggie that’s lighting up Karen Stewart’s Banchory garden.
Oh dear. We’re not sure many birds will brave the bath in Judy Lambert’s Broughty Ferry garden with Rory on duty there!
Cousins Daisy the cocker spaniel and Labrador Meg compete for the most excellent pose at Aberdeen’s Foggieton Woods. We can’t pick between those fabulous faces, so hope Alyson Shinnie agrees it’s a draw!
It seems rugby–mad Welshman Gareth James has a willing teammate in Monifieth! Jamie the two-year-old border collie is certainly on the ball in Gareth and Denise’s garden.
What could be better than a walk along the beautiful beach at Donmouth  Nature Reserve? Sharing that walk with Sulley the fox red Labrador, that’s what! Cara Copland from Aberdeen has the pleasure of the precious pooch’s company.
Fair enough, Bella. If we had a toy that cute, we’d refuse to leave it behind too! Bella and mum Janette from Dunfermline were visiting Bill and Sandra Bryan in Bunchrew, Inverness.
That’s it. We quit. Sorry, but no more newspapers – Darcy is the most cuddly thing we’ve ever seen and we’re willing to hug her full–time! The Stewarts in Insch are one lucky family.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

