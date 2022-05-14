Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
OK, we need to get a boat... We assume they all come with a joyful, handsome bundle of happiness to check the nets and brighten up any day, yes? In Archie, lucky Noreen Summers has the best first mate on board the trawler Rebecca Jeneen in Mallaig.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Archie (above) – great picture! Thanks to Noreen
Summers for sending it in.

Check out our gallery below

We adore how much you all love your pets, but sometimes a photo is so lovely, it almost makes us cry. Tiny from Preston, who loves visiting Stonehaven, is 18 and has arthritis, but loves his walks – so big-hearted Paul Meehan bought him a pram!
It’s the age-old debate. Which are better, cats or dogs? Well, we’re with Frances Hill from Southend, Kintyre – Dino and Pollyana are absolute proof that both pets are magnificent. And actually, to be on the safe side, it’s probably best to have one of each, even if one is only as big as the other’s head!
Tiggy may be small, but judging by that look, this is a pup pondering some big ideas.  Fiona Denholm seems to have a clever wee companion in Comrie.
What a magnificent sight. Proud, elegant and powerful, the epitome of animal perfection. Oh, and there are some horses… Tibetan terrier Betsy proves real animals outshine mythical ones during a visit to the Kelpies with James Grant of Aberdeen.
Dogs on the beach photos always make us sad, as we want a dog and we want to be on a beach!  We hope Alastair and Gill Walker made the most of Marta and Dornoch.
You know that awkward moment when your friend asks you if their hair’s OK? Ann Garnett’s Maisy rocks a Mohawk in Insch. Think she’s cute? Wait ’til you see her pup Poppet next week!
“I am Diego, and I am monarch of all I survey!” We seriously doubt anyone enters Mairi Skinner’s garden in Ballater without the permission of this formidable fella!
Apparently, Crumble and Pepper love playing in the white stuff with the Jenkins family in Aberdeen. We guess one is better at snowy hide and seek than the other..
“Mess with me, mess with my brother…” It might be Graham Dithie and Tracey Lees’ garden, but Buddie and Fergus make it clear who’s in charge in Buckie.
Linda Webster claims Mabel had just had a mad run round her garden in north-east Fife, but look at that sweet, innocent face! We bet Mabel is a perfect, calm housemate…
Robbie must make Clare Harwood smile every day in Elgin. He’s certainly brought a big grin to our faces!
We have one question for Ian Sloan – how do you ever resist those eyes?! Leo is seven years old and, we reckon, has everyone in Coaltown of Balgonie, Glenrothes, wrapped around his paw.
Snuggsie and Alfie seemed to have worked out a system in Derek and Alison Ramsay’s Kirriemuir garden – snuggle shifts!

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

