Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 28, 2022, 9:21 am
Beautiful Bosker looks like king of the jungle as he naps in Turriff! Sadly, Bosker has passed away, but the Milne family must have wonderful memories of the majestic lad.
Beautiful Bosker looks like king of the jungle as he naps in Turriff! Sadly, Bosker has passed away, but the Milne family must have wonderful memories of the majestic lad.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Bosker napping in Turriff (above) thanks to the Milne family for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

Ah, so it seems there’s something about gorgeous dogs and bluebells… Rufus also can’t resist getting in among the spring flowers during a walk in Evanton with the Calder family.
It’s not just cats and dogs – perfect pets come in all shapes and sizes. Brilliant Billy belongs to lucky 11-year-old Melissa Rae from Aberdeen.
If you ever need a picture to illustrate ‘bursting with pride’, Molly is your girl! She clearly loves visiting Loch Muick with Diane Cosgrove from Aboyne.
So that’s the collective noun for a group of Chihuahuas – a chairful! Honey, Coco, Lola, Bear and Peppy snuggle in with the Norrie Family in Turriff.
If this photo of Bella and Jake is anything to go by, it’s ‘stacks’ of fun living in Kininmonth in Aberdeenshire! The lovely pair stay with Fiona and Lenny Pirie.
How is it even possible for a bed to look that comfy?!? Lucky Lulu enjoys a lounge at the home she shares with Scott Innes in Forres.
“What’s new pussycat?” Handsome Snuggsie looks like he’s entertaining Derek and Alison Ramsay with a song in Kirriemuir.
Erm, Dougal? That’s probably not good for the bluebells… But the Irish goldendoodle makes such a pretty picture in Inverurie, we’re sure Scott Macgregor forgives him.
“If your name’s not down, you’re not coming in…” David and Jessie Rosie have what surely has to be the world’s cutest bouncer in Wick, in the form of seven-year-old cavapoo Ruby.
Let’s be honest. We all wish we could submerge half our bodies in the cooling waters of the North Sea at Kingsbarns beach on a hot day. You go, Ruby, live your best life! Gail Laird owns the joyful girl.
Who’s a good birthday boy, then? Dapper gent Bobby celebrates at Angus Canine Centre and Boarding Cattery near Monifieth. Sadly, Bobby’s owner died but as Bobby had been a regular at the kennels, Greg Donovan, the owner, gave him a home. We’re so happy for you, Bobby!
We are so jealous of this photographer. Clearly, they’re about to be covered in Ellie kisses! Jennifer and Michael McLuskey recently welcomed new son Rowan in Dundee, but think Ellie deserves some time in the spotlight, too, and we’re happy to oblige.
Hmm, we think Pete and Wendy Hylton may have misheard the phrase “put your cards on the table”… Or maybe cats are better on there! Shackleton and Annie certainly seem like a good addition in Thurso.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]