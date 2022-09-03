Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Talk about squad goals! Fraggle, Treacle, Spice, Pickles, Chutney and Chilli Dawg are the coolest crew in Laurencekirk. Or anywhere actually! Beckie Blacklaws completes the posse.
Talk about squad goals! Fraggle, Treacle, Spice, Pickles, Chutney and Chilli Dawg are the coolest crew in Laurencekirk. Or anywhere actually! Beckie Blacklaws completes the posse.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

Congratulations to this week’s winner! Jax the delightful Dalmatian lives with lucky Abbie Troup in Aberdeen and we can see was thoroughly enjoying roaming around Tollohill Woods.

Check out our gallery below

Sick of the seemingly endless bad news filling our lives right now? Well, Dr Pet Portraits prescribes a Jax a day to light up your world!
Potato princess Gwen supervises the tattie roguing in Brechin. We bet the beautiful eight-month-old collie is an invaluable assistant to Rebecca Bruce.
Lovely Lottie the Romanian rescue adores visiting her granny, Brenda, in Broughty Ferry. We’re certain Wendy Ogden’s girl is the perfect guest.
Duke may be adorable, but he’s not just a pretty face. The loyal lad is nursing Jodie Burnside back to health in Forres after she shattered her ankle. What a star.
Coco the cavapoo is picture postcard perfect in front of the Bow Fiddle Rock at Portknockie. Judith and Mark Wood enjoy her smiles all the time in Buckie.
Judging by his commanding presence, it’s safe to assume regal Rubble was captain during his holiday to the Bridgewater Canal in north-west England with Gail Irvine from Inverurie.
If anyone else stuck their tongue out at us, we’d be upset. Archie the German shepherd has the charm to get away with it! The two-year-old lives in Inverness with Jenna Dale. 
Being gorgeous can be so tiring… Snoopy the seven-year-old greyhound takes a break from entertaining Rena and Drew Wallace in Kinghorn, Fife, to catch up on his beauty sleep. Not that he needs it. You can’t improve on perfection, Snoopy!
Daredevil Finn cuts a “Dasch-ing” figure on the water! The Clunie family from Kinghorn, Fife, get to share his adventures.
Magnificent Milo gives a masterclass in good boy posing in Westhill. The very distinguished one-year-old lives with Louise Robinson. 
Erm, so Lynne Murdoch has sent in a pic of an otter she saw near Inverawe… Ah, no, it’s marvellous Mac from Taynuilt! 
This is Slinky. That’s how he wears his ears, OK?<br />You do you, Slinky! He and Sandra Garden live in Peterhead.
Reggie the 11-month-old short-haired German pointer lives up to his breed by showing Holly O’Neill the way during their walk in Inverness.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Tags

Conversation

