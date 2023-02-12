Amelie and Anya, Faith and Monty are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s pets Amelie and Anya, Faith and Monty.

Amelie and Anya

Amelie and Anya are two shy little kittens ready to find their forever home.

This sweet duo are looking for an experienced home to help them discover the joys of life. These two missed out on human interaction in their first few weeks and are understandably still a little unsure.

They have blossomed in their time at the centre and will happily play with toys. After a little encouragement, they both are beginning to enjoy being stroked.

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a home who have experience with nervous cats and the time to dedicate to these two lovely girls. Due to their nervousness, we would be looking for an adult-only home. Once they are old enough they would enjoy outdoor access in a quiet area.

They could potentially live with another cat who has lived with cats before, but wouldn’t be able to live with a dog.

If you can give Amelie and Anya a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Faith

The Scottish SPCA is looking for an experienced owner who can help Faith come out of her shell. She can be a little sassy so she would suit an adult-only home or one with teenagers.

Once settled into her home environment, we are confident that Faith’s personality will blossom. She is quite curious and will stand on her back feet to have a nosey of her surroundings.

Like most rabbits, Faith is not a fan of being picked up. She will need a large enclosure with lots of toys to keep her happy in a quieter home.

If you can give Faith a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Monty

Monty the royal python is looking for a home to call his own.

He is a friendly and docile snake that is quite happy to be handled and comfortably wrap himself around someone’s arms.

His new owner must be willing to provide an enclosure large enough for him to flourish in, with plenty of enrichment and hiding spots.

The Scottish SPCA requires any new owner interested in rehoming Monty to have experience with snakes or a good knowledge of their needs.

If you can give Monty a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.