Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

From beautiful bunnies to cute cats, the Scottish SPCA supports a variety of animals at their rehoming centres.

Their Aberdeenshire rehoming centre at Drumoak is host to all creatures great and small – from ferrets to horses.

But their purpose-built base can only help out so many pets at a time, which is where you could come in.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, who all deserve their very own loving family.

This week, Muffin, Ernie and Ronan are looking for their forever homes. Can you help?

Muffin

Muffin is a sweet lop rabbit looking for a forever home.

She is a lovely little bunny who is very affectionate towards staff at the centre. Muffin will hop around behind them looking for cuddles and attention.

She is an energetic wee rabbit who loves to zoom around her cubicle. Her new owner will have to provide her with sufficient space to explore and burn off some energy.

Muffin’s friendly nature means that she would be able to live with children of any age.

If you can give Muffin her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Ronan

Ronan is a cheeky cat looking for a new home.

He is a funny wee character who brings lots of joy with his silly antics. He will let you know when it’s dinner time (even when it isn’t!) and loves nothing more than rolling around in catnip surrounded by his favourite toys.

Ronan can get a little overstimulated around food and so the Scottish SPCA thinks he would be best suited to an adult-only home. He is used to outdoor access and would like this again once he has settled into his new home.

Ronan would like to be the only pet in his new home. If you can give Ronan his new home, register your interest here.

Ernie

Ernie is a royal python looking for their forever home.

Ernie is a handsome big snake who still has some growing to do. They haven’t been probed yet, so the SSPCA is unsure of their sex at present.

Ernie was quite a shy serpent when they first arrived at the centre, but they are slowly and surely feeling more comfortable in their (snake)skin.

Ernie prefers their alone time but is getting used to being handled by humans.

A large vivarium will be required for Ernie as they continue to grow. Experience with large-body snakes is a must for any potential adopters.

If you can give Ernie their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.