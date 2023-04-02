Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

These pets-in-waiting are ready to be rehomed – could one of them be your purr-fect match?

By Scottish SPCA
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.

From beautiful bunnies to cute cats, the Scottish SPCA supports a variety of animals at their rehoming centres.

Their Aberdeenshire rehoming centre at Drumoak is host to all creatures great and small – from ferrets to horses.

But their purpose-built base can only help out so many pets at a time, which is where you could come in.

Each week they send over a small selection of their pets-to-be, who all deserve their very own loving family.

This week, Muffin, Ernie and Ronan are looking for their forever homes. Can you help?

Muffin

Muffin is a sweet lop rabbit looking for a forever home.

She is a lovely little bunny who is very affectionate towards staff at the centre. Muffin will hop around behind them looking for cuddles and attention.

She is an energetic wee rabbit who loves to zoom around her cubicle. Her new owner will have to provide her with sufficient space to explore and burn off some energy.

Muffin’s friendly nature means that she would be able to live with children of any age.

If you can give Muffin her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Ronan

Ronan is a cheeky cat looking for a new home.

He is a funny wee character who brings lots of joy with his silly antics. He will let you know when it’s dinner time (even when it isn’t!) and loves nothing more than rolling around in catnip surrounded by his favourite toys.

Ronan can get a little overstimulated around food and so the Scottish SPCA thinks he would be best suited to an adult-only home. He is used to outdoor access and would like this again once he has settled into his new home.

Ronan would like to be the only pet in his new home. If you can give Ronan his new home, register your interest here.

Ernie

Ernie is a royal python looking for their forever home.

Ernie is a handsome big snake who still has some growing to do. They haven’t been probed yet, so the SSPCA is unsure of their sex at present.

Ernie was quite a shy serpent when they first arrived at the centre, but they are slowly and surely feeling more comfortable in their (snake)skin.

Ernie prefers their alone time but is getting used to being handled by humans.

A large vivarium will be required for Ernie as they continue to grow. Experience with large-body snakes is a must for any potential adopters.

If you can give Ernie their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Pets

Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are on the hunt for new homes – can…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Cookie Monster, Bow and Beauty are searching for new homes – can you help?
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week's cutest companions
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Pet Portraits: Cool cat Orlando beats out Cavapoo puppy Rocky with 'if I fits,…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…

Most Read

1
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are all looking for their forever homes.
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented