Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney

A pet guinea pig has been returned to its owner after it was mysteriously put through a window of an Orkney home.

Police are investigating the bizarre incident, which happened in Kirkwall early this morning.

Officers are calling on the public to contact them with any information after the rodent was put inside the house.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a guinea pig which had been put through a window and into a property at Meadowbank in Kirkwall shortly after 12.40am on Thursday April 27.

“The guinea pig was removed and was unhurt.

“It has since been returned to its owner.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0111 of April 27.”