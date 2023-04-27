Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney

Police are appealing for witnesses after the pet was pushed inside a home.

By Louise Glen
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Guinea pig. Image: System.

A pet guinea pig has been returned to its owner after it was mysteriously put through a window of an Orkney home.

Police are investigating the bizarre incident, which happened in Kirkwall early this morning.

Officers are calling on the public to contact them with any information after the rodent was put inside the house.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a guinea pig which had been put through a window and into a property at Meadowbank in Kirkwall shortly after 12.40am on Thursday April 27.

“The guinea pig was removed and was unhurt.

“It has since been returned to its owner.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0111 of April 27.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Pets

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042188 Susy Macaulay. Graham and Sandra Robinson and their five sled dogs, Dashik,Tulok,Zienna,Tikanni and Storm are pictured in Burghead. Graham is a coordinator for Saints Sled Dog Rescue in this area, his wife Sandra is a volunteer. April 18th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rescuing and rehoming sled dogs has become a howling success for Burghead man Graham…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the week SSPCA Picture shows; Big Bird, Lavender, Blaze pet of the week . Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze are on the hunt for new homes – can…
YL 0804 05 Pet pics From: Catherine Davidson Subject: Hi there, My three dogs would love to be published! Leo - black and white husky Quinn - grey and white husky Sadie - Bernese mountain dog All photos taken on our farm in Echt Aberdeenshire Catherine Wilson Braigiewell Farm Echt AB32 6US
Pet Portraits: Aberdeenshire farm trio take home this week's prize
Post Thumbnail
Muffin, Ronan and Ernie are on the hunt for new homes – can you…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the Week 240323 Picture shows; Pet of the Week. Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Max, Sampson and Precious are on the hunt for new homes – can you…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the week, SSPCA Picture shows; Guinea pigs Han and Chewy and cat Kai. . SSPCA Drumoak Rehoming Centre. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Han, Chewy, Cooper and Kai are on the hunt for new homes – can…
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Cookie Monster, Bow and Beauty are looking for new homes.
Cookie Monster, Bow and Beauty are searching for new homes – can you help?
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 1103 08 Dogs: Max (2) and Echo (7) Owner: Jess Location: Arbroath Beach Picture shows; Max (2) and Echo (7). Arbroath Beach. Supplied by Jess Fletcher Date; 06/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Perfect pug pair are this week's cutest companions

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
8
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
9
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]