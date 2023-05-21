Work finally begins on controversial Raigmore bus gate after a decade in the pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work finally begins on controversial Raigmore bus gate after a decade in the pipeline

Highland Council has said the project will be completed by August 31.

By Stuart Findlay
How the site close to Raigmore Hospital currently looks. Image: DC Thomson
How the site close to Raigmore Hospital currently looks. Image: DC Thomson

Construction of the Raigmore bus gate in Inverness has started and will be finished by the end of summer.

It will link the Raigmore estate with the north’s flagship hospital.

Once completed, it should cut congestion for public transport users.

At the moment, buses head into the hospital site and then loop round to re-join the often congested Old Perth Road.

Under the new plan, buses will instead travel through the hospital site and come out at Ashton Road – bypassing a huge amount of traffic.

Highland Council has said the new route will be finished by August 31.

What has been happening?

A section of the pavement at Ashton Road has been cordoned off.

Workers have also fenced off a derelict building close to the Phoenix Centre which will be demolished as part of the construction plans.

The Raigmore bus link plan dates back over a decade, when it was first mooted as part of a traffic mitigation plan for Inverness Campus.

Then, NHS Highland was granted planning permission for a new treatment centre at Raigmore.

A map of the Raigmore bus gate route. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan

One of the council’s planning conditions in granting that approval was for improved public transport links.

A previous proposal in 2021 was dubbed “bonkers” and “tortuous” by Highland Council’s planning committee.

There had been a number of environmental and safety concerns.

But the council and NHS Highland worked together on a new plan that gathered more support.

The new application was approved in December 2022.

Why was the earlier bus gate controversial?

Trees being cut down and the noise and pollution of extra buses was the focus of most of the anger last time.

It was going to result in the loss of eight trees, some of which were hundreds of years old.

The 590ft road was going to cut through hospital grounds, coming within 7ft of residential homes and only 3ft from treatment centres.

The changes should improve public transport reliability in Inverness. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Residents were not happy.

A petition was started that gathered around 350 signatures. A banner was also put up at the site.

The application itself drew five letters of support and 49 objections.

To address the worries, the route was re-drawn so that no trees will be taken down.

And to lessen the disruption, the buses passing through will be electric.

