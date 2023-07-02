Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes

The Scottish SPCA is on the hunt for people who can give three pets their forever home.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire work hard to find hundreds of animals a home.

This week’s Pets of the Week are a playful husky, affectionate cat and a rabbit who is considered a bit of an escape artist.

Kal

Kal is a playful Siberian husky currently being cared for by the staff at Drumoak.

He loves playtime, especially when he can zoom around outside and play with his favourite toys.

As he is still quite young he can sometimes be a little pushy when trying to get what he wants.

He needs an owner with time, patience and breed experience to work on his manners and help him become the best dog citizen he can be.

Kal would like to be the only pet in an adult-only home and is a fantastic dog with a lovely nature and will be a wonderful companion for the right owner.

If you can give Kal his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Bridget

Bridget is a very playful cat who loves to interact with her favourite humans.

She always comes over to say hello to visitors, and loves a head scratch or two. She can also entertain herself and is often seeing pawing around her toys or rolling about her cat tree.

Bridget has never had access to the outdoors before, but the SSPCA staff feel this is something she would really enjoy in her new home.

Her sheltered beginning means that she is not very street smart, so she would be best suited to a quiet, rural home where she can explore the outdoors safely.

Bridget is not a fan of other cats and would like to be the only pet in her new home.

If you can give Bridget his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Harold

Harold is a regal rabbit looking for his new family.

Harold is a young rabbit at only six months, but he already likes to be in charge.

He is often found perched on top of his hides, surveying the world around him like a king.

He is a bit of an escape artist and tries to get out of his enclosure whenever he can, but this is only because he is a curious young bun and wants to take everything in.

Harold may be able to live with a companion rabbit, but introductions must be carried out with care.

If you can give Harold his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.