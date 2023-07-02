Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes

The three animals are currently being cared for by staff at the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Ross Hempseed
Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Kal the Husky, Bridget the cat, and Harold the rabbit are looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.

The Scottish SPCA is on the hunt for people who can give three pets their forever home.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire work hard to find hundreds of animals a home.

This week’s Pets of the Week are a playful husky, affectionate cat and a rabbit who is considered a bit of an escape artist.

Kal

Kal the Husky at Drumoak rehoming centre. Image: SSPCA.

Kal is a playful Siberian husky currently being cared for by the staff at Drumoak.

He loves playtime, especially when he can zoom around outside and play with his favourite toys.

As he is still quite young he can sometimes be a little pushy when trying to get what he wants.

He needs an owner with time, patience and breed experience to work on his manners and help him become the best dog citizen he can be.

Kal would like to be the only pet in an adult-only home and is a fantastic dog with a lovely nature and will be a wonderful companion for the right owner.

If you can give Kal his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Bridget

Bridget the cat at Drumoak rehoming centre. Image: SSPCA.

Bridget is a very playful cat who loves to interact with her favourite humans.

She always comes over to say hello to visitors, and loves a head scratch or two. She can also entertain herself and is often seeing pawing around her toys or rolling about her cat tree.

Bridget has never had access to the outdoors before, but the SSPCA staff feel this is something she would really enjoy in her new home.

Her sheltered beginning means that she is not very street smart, so she would be best suited to a quiet, rural home where she can explore the outdoors safely.

Bridget is not a fan of other cats and would like to be the only pet in her new home.

If you can give Bridget his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Harold

Harold the rabbit at Drumoak rehoming centre. Image: SSPCA.

Harold is a regal rabbit looking for his new family.

Harold is a young rabbit at only six months, but he already likes to be in charge.

He is often found perched on top of his hides, surveying the world around him like a king.

He is a bit of an escape artist and tries to get out of his enclosure whenever he can, but this is only because he is a curious young bun and wants to take everything in.

Harold may be able to live with a companion rabbit, but introductions must be carried out with care.

If you can give Harold his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

