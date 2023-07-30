Flora, Pabs, Effi and Francine need new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Flora, Pabs, Effi and Francine need new homes – can you help?

The four animals are being looked after by staff at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak.

By Ellie Milne
Flora the cat, Pabs the ferret, and Effi and Francine the rabbits
Flora the cat, Pabs the ferret, and Effi and Francine the rabbits are all looking for new homes. Image: SSPCA.

Are you looking to offer a beloved pet a forever home?

Every year, the Scottish SPCA helps hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals find their new owners.

This week, the team based at the Aberdeenshire rescue centre in Drumoak are shining the spotlight on four furry friends – including a mother and daughter duo.

Read on to see if you can provide Flora, Pabs or Effi and Francine the perfect new home.

Flora

Flora the cat
Flora the cat. Image: SSPCA. 

Flora is a 14-year-old cat who is looking for the ideal retirement home for her twilight years.

She enjoys attention and is more than happy to let her favourite humans groom and pet her.

As an older cat, she would be best suited to a quiet home with no young children where she can enjoy the peace and quiet as she snoozes the days away.

If you can give Flora a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Pabs

Pabs the ferret. Image: SSPCA. 

Pabs is an active ferret who is searching for a fun family to live and explore the outside world with.

He is described as a lovable and friendly boy who has boundless energy and loves to chatter away.

He knows how to walk well on his harness which always tires him out for his afternoon snooze.

If you can give Pabs a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Effi and Francine

Effi and Francine the rabbits. Image: SSPCA. 

This closely bonded mother and daughter rabbit duo would love to find a home where they can stick together.

Effi and Francine are often found napping after eating large portions of their favourite greens, and they also enjoy perching on top of boxes to look down on the world around them.

Youngster Effi is still nervous around humans and would need an experienced and understanding owner to help her trust humans again.

If you can give Effi and Francine a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

