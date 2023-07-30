Flora, Pabs, Effi and Francine need new homes – can you help?

Are you looking to offer a beloved pet a forever home?

Every year, the Scottish SPCA helps hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals find their new owners.

This week, the team based at the Aberdeenshire rescue centre in Drumoak are shining the spotlight on four furry friends – including a mother and daughter duo.

Read on to see if you can provide Flora, Pabs or Effi and Francine the perfect new home.

Flora

Flora is a 14-year-old cat who is looking for the ideal retirement home for her twilight years.

She enjoys attention and is more than happy to let her favourite humans groom and pet her.

As an older cat, she would be best suited to a quiet home with no young children where she can enjoy the peace and quiet as she snoozes the days away.

If you can give Flora a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Pabs

Pabs is an active ferret who is searching for a fun family to live and explore the outside world with.

He is described as a lovable and friendly boy who has boundless energy and loves to chatter away.

He knows how to walk well on his harness which always tires him out for his afternoon snooze.

If you can give Pabs a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Effi and Francine

This closely bonded mother and daughter rabbit duo would love to find a home where they can stick together.

Effi and Francine are often found napping after eating large portions of their favourite greens, and they also enjoy perching on top of boxes to look down on the world around them.

Youngster Effi is still nervous around humans and would need an experienced and understanding owner to help her trust humans again.

If you can give Effi and Francine a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.