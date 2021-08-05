Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town – August 5

By Jamie Wilde
August 5, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Cafe Boheme's new five-course tasting menu looks too good to resist.
Cafe Boheme's new five-course tasting menu looks too good to resist.

 

The Tippling House

New wines add a bit of sparkle to The Tippling House.

Belmont Street’s cocktail den The Tippling House is a late-night hideaway for granite city revellers looking for a classy night out. Cocktails not your thing though? Fear not. The Tippling House has just launched its new wine menu with succulent whites, reds and rosés from across the globe to choose from. Order alongside a selection of tasty bar snacks for the perfect food accompaniment.

Mi Amore Restaurant

Seafood, chicken and traditional Italian favourites star at Mi Amore Restaurant.

Situated within walking distance of His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Music Hall, Mi Amore Restaurant on Huntly Street is a great central spot for Italian dining. Traditional Italian favourites as well as a mix of fish and chicken dishes are all available on the menu. But if you’re busy during the week, make the most of its midweek special pizza and pasta deals from its popular takeaway service.

Café Boheme

Lamb joint features in the new tasting menu at Café Boheme.

Windmill Brae’s Café Boheme has long been a haven for foodies in Aberdeen. The French fine-dining restaurant is also a popular spot for a Parisian style tipple, but you’d be silly not to indulge in its new five-course tasting menu which oozes with opulence. Scallops, lamb and chocolate crémeux are just a few of the dishes to savour with specially paired wines accompanying every course. Bon Appétit.

Muchacho

Specially selected Taco and BBQ boxes from Muchacho are bringing some spice to the summer.

Needing some food to spice up your summer? Muchacho is all about feel-good Mexican street food at its Rose Street locale in Aberdeen with tacos, burritos, quesadillas and a ‘secret’ tangy salsa its top menu mainstayers. However, its new BBQ and taco boxes are the perfect option for your next sun-bound picnic venture. Pair with some nice Mexican sodas to keep you cool in the heat.

À La Cart

À La Cart are crepe-ing it up in Hutcheon Street.

If you haven’t stopped by The Bike Yard in Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street yet, where have you been? The new alfresco street food yard is home to À La Cart who are whipping up some of the tastiest crepes available in the north-east. By marrying local fruit with classic delights like Nutella and Biscoff, you’re sure to find a sweet concoction that’s right for you.

