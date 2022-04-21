Talk of the Town: Try vegan delights on this Aberdeen cafe’s new menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fancy some new, tasty vegan delights to try out this weekend? How about excellent Indian cuisine or a drink and some live music? We’ve got you covered.

Skene Street in Aberdeen is home to Bonobo Café, one of the Granite City’s most popular vegan venues.

With warmer weather approaching, Bonobo has just launched its brand-new menu full of old favourites like the creamy vegan mac and cheeze and new delights like the luscious summer lox sandwich, brimming with summery flavours and textures.

Brighten up your lunchtime at this cool and quirky café.

Echt Tandoori is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the north-east – judging by its online reviews.

Found on Main Street in Echt just a short drive from Westhill, the restaurant’s menu is full of options for customers to savour.

Try something different like the darziling korai chicken or go for a classic favourite like the tandoori garlic chilli chicken – it won’t disappoint.

Sunny days means busy beaches across the north-east. In Stonehaven, The Old Pier Coffee House is one of the best spots to enjoy a hot drink and scrumptious food with views of the North Sea.

Croque monsieur sandwiches are something of a speciality here, while other French favourites like French onion soup and luscious croissants are also available every day.

As well as the excellent food and drink offerings already situated at Shiprow Village like Aberdam and The Workshop, Hole in the Wall Pizza Co. knows all about delicious stonebaked pizzas.

Available to dine in at the Ivy Lodge or for takeaway, make the most of the venue’s regular two for £15 pizza deals on a range of classic flavours or try its new pizza bagels.

Spin Aberdeen is a one-stop-shop for great drinks, music and live performances in Aberdeen.

Comedy, spoken-word nights and vinyl record fairs are all regular events at the venue on Littlejohn Street. Its bar is open six days a week and offers a great selection of spirits and beers on draught.

Great music and drinks all under one roof… what could be better?