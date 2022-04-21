Talk of the Town: Try vegan delights on this Aberdeen cafe’s new menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Talk of the Town: Try vegan delights on this Aberdeen cafe’s new menu

By Jamie Wilde
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:50 am
Bonobo Cafe has a brand new menu filled with vegan cuisine. Pictured is the yellow pea and squash stew served with rice and garlic flat bread.
Bonobo Cafe has a brand new menu filled with vegan cuisine. Pictured is the yellow pea and squash stew served with rice and garlic flat bread.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fancy some new, tasty vegan delights to try out this weekend? How about excellent Indian cuisine or a drink and some live music? We’ve got you covered.

Bonobo Cafe

Bonobo Cafe.

Skene Street in Aberdeen is home to Bonobo Café, one of the Granite City’s most popular vegan venues.

With warmer weather approaching, Bonobo has just launched its brand-new menu full of old favourites like the creamy vegan mac and cheeze and new delights like the luscious summer lox sandwich, brimming with summery flavours and textures.

Brighten up your lunchtime at this cool and quirky café.

Echt Tandoori

Naan with chutneys.

Echt Tandoori is one of the top-rated Indian restaurants in the north-east – judging by its online reviews.

Found on Main Street in Echt just a short drive from Westhill, the restaurant’s menu is full of options for customers to savour.

Try something different like the darziling korai chicken or go for a classic favourite like the tandoori garlic chilli chicken – it won’t disappoint.

The Old Pier

French onion soup at The Old Pier.

Sunny days means busy beaches across the north-east. In Stonehaven, The Old Pier Coffee House is one of the best spots to enjoy a hot drink and scrumptious food with views of the North Sea.

Croque monsieur sandwiches are something of a speciality here, while other French favourites like French onion soup and luscious croissants are also available every day.

Hole in the Wall Pizza Co.

Hole In The Wall Pizza Co.

As well as the excellent food and drink offerings already situated at Shiprow Village like Aberdam and The Workshop, Hole in the Wall Pizza Co. knows all about delicious stonebaked pizzas.

Available to dine in at the Ivy Lodge or for takeaway, make the most of the venue’s regular two for £15 pizza deals on a range of classic flavours or try its new pizza bagels.

Spin Aberdeen

Spin Aberdeen.

Spin Aberdeen is a one-stop-shop for great drinks, music and live performances in Aberdeen.

Comedy, spoken-word nights and vinyl record fairs are all regular events at the venue on Littlejohn Street. Its bar is open six days a week and offers a great selection of spirits and beers on draught.

Great music and drinks all under one roof… what could be better?

