Pop up dress agency gets permanent home in Aberdeenshire

Everyone has that one item in their wardrobe that is yet to see the light of day.

An impulse buy gone wrong, or a size too small which you vow to fit into again one day in the distant future.

But what if there was a better way to shop, and to get wear out of clothes at the same time?

Step forward Livi Loves, a dress agency, now with a permanent home at Milton of Crathes near Banchory – where it was previously a pop-up shop.

Proud owner Jen White is hopeful that the new business will not only do its bit in preventing clothes from going to landfill, but will also enable people to fall back in love with a style all their own.

Society found out why dress agencies are changing the world of fashion, in the north-east at least.

From pop up to permanent

“I originally joined when Livi Loves was a pop-up shop, and the lady I was running it with asked me if I would take it on,” said Jen.

“My husband and I have another business right next door, he is a professional astrophotographer and also upcycles wine barrels into indoor and outdoor furniture.

“It was the next step for me to take on Livi Loves.”

With rails of beautiful clothes alongside accessories, the shop is first and foremost a dress agency.

“We sell clothes on behalf of other people, mainly boutique and designer items,” said Jen.

“Although we do also take high street, and we’ve gone from pop up to having a permanent base.

“At one time or another, we’ve all bought something, put it in the wardrobe and gone on to never wear it.

“I have a lot of regular customers and have just opened up the diary for people to come in with their items.

“We’ve been really busy in recent weeks.”

Doing their bit for the planet

The shop has undergone a revamp, and has now been split into smart casual and occasion wear.

Aside from finding a killer outfit, you can also do your bit for the planet.

“Clothing is such a huge part of landfill,” said Jen.

“The concept of a dress agency is proving popular, especially because it’s not as easy to get things in the north-east anymore.

“We no longer have brands close to hand. We stock some really unique pieces now, items which have never been worn and still have the tags on.

“Or it has only been gently worn, people have really loved it but know they just aren’t going to wear it again.

“Last week for example, a lady brought in a beautiful Karen Millen coat.

“I put it on Facebook, and it sold 20 minutes later.”

Social media plays a huge role in how Jen runs her business, and the Facebook page is adorned with eye-catching outfits and suggestions.

“We are quite active on social media, and I do try to put posts up each day,” said Jen.

Creating a welcoming environment

“In recent weeks, I’ve tried to make Livi Loves feel like a proper shop with a homely feel.

“So this includes putting sofas in, and I’ve got what I call the husband corner where you can sit comfortably and wait.”

The tables may turn however, as Jen plans to include a men’s section in the future, alongside a small child section.

“We all know how fast children tend to grow, so I’m hoping it will be successful,” she said.

“At the moment a lot of ladies are coming in looking for occasionwear, searching for a beautiful mother of the bride outfit.

“We stock so many shoes that have never been worn, even Jimmy Choo.

“I’ve always loved fashion, I travelled a lot when I was younger and I’ve just always loved seeing different styles.

“I love to see people’s faces when they try something on, and they love what they see in the mirror.”

Aside from looking good, Jen hopes that her shop will enable people to stop and think about their shopping habits.

“I want people to think about how they buy their fashion, and what they do with it if they aren’t going to wear it again,” she said.

“It’s also great to get something back from your clothes. So when people come in here, I take a 45% commission on the sale.

“Quite often people will be dropping something off, and they come across something they love.

“So that cycle keeps on going, instead of clothes ending up in landfill.”

For more find Livi Loves on Facebook or Instagram.