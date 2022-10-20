Talk of the Town: Super soul food at Maggie’s Grill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Super soul food at Maggie’s Grill

By Jamie Wilde
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Buffalo burger, anyone? Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Buffalo burger, anyone? Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re into finger-licking soul food, you should definitely know about this place…

Maggie’s Grill

Maggie’s Grill food delights. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

American-style soul food doesn’t come much better in Aberdeen than Maggie’s Grill.

From its original Holburn Street location or its new venue at Marischal Square, you’d be hard pushed to leave here still feeling hungry.

Buffalo burgers, St Louis ribs and belly-warming howlin’ wolf chilli are all top tier main options. But be sure to leave room for succulent desserts like Maggie’s bourbon pecan pie.

How Bao Now

Teriyaki Tofu bao bun with side dishes. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Housed in the popular 99 Bar and Kitchen on Aberdeen’s Back Wynd, How Bao Now offers a succulent range of Korean-inspired delights from its residency kitchen.

Bao buns are the star of the show, but rice and salad bowls also come packed with colour and flavour.

And you can pick up for a working lunch with the business’s brand new delivery and collection services.

Tango Turtle

Bounty patty parcels. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Fan of Caribbean cuisine? Tango Turtle on Aberdeen’s Little Belmont Street is well worth a look-in.

Its dishes are the perfect antidote to the cold weather; hot, jerk chicken, slow-cooked stew pots and lashings of character are what this place is all about.

If you fancy a peculiar delicacy, try Tango Turtle’s Bounty patty parcels in filo pastry with rum caramel.

Simple Bee

New winter menu dishes at Simple Bee.

Rosemount Place in Aberdeen is home to a number of independent businesses filled with personality. Simple Bee, a bee-themed cafe, is one of them.

Homely dishes bring smiles to people’s faces here. And that’s only set to continue with the launch of the cafe’s new winter menu.

Stacked bagels, belly-warming soups and much more are all available to tuck into.

The Adams

The Adams Bar.

The Adams on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street is a sleek bar that’s only a stone’s throw from the city centre.

It houses many popular beers on tap, including craft beer options, and a nice selection of cocktails. You can also enjoy food courtesy of Big Mannys’ Pizza and Burgers fresh from the kitchen here.

Keep an eye out for Monday pub quizzes hosted by local Instagram sensation, Aiberdeen Mannie.

