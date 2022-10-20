Talk of the Town: Super soul food at Maggie’s Grill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you’re into finger-licking soul food, you should definitely know about this place…

Maggie’s Grill

American-style soul food doesn’t come much better in Aberdeen than Maggie’s Grill.

From its original Holburn Street location or its new venue at Marischal Square, you’d be hard pushed to leave here still feeling hungry.

Buffalo burgers, St Louis ribs and belly-warming howlin’ wolf chilli are all top tier main options. But be sure to leave room for succulent desserts like Maggie’s bourbon pecan pie.

How Bao Now

Housed in the popular 99 Bar and Kitchen on Aberdeen’s Back Wynd, How Bao Now offers a succulent range of Korean-inspired delights from its residency kitchen.

Bao buns are the star of the show, but rice and salad bowls also come packed with colour and flavour.

And you can pick up for a working lunch with the business’s brand new delivery and collection services.

Tango Turtle

Fan of Caribbean cuisine? Tango Turtle on Aberdeen’s Little Belmont Street is well worth a look-in.

Its dishes are the perfect antidote to the cold weather; hot, jerk chicken, slow-cooked stew pots and lashings of character are what this place is all about.

If you fancy a peculiar delicacy, try Tango Turtle’s Bounty patty parcels in filo pastry with rum caramel.

Simple Bee

Rosemount Place in Aberdeen is home to a number of independent businesses filled with personality. Simple Bee, a bee-themed cafe, is one of them.

Homely dishes bring smiles to people’s faces here. And that’s only set to continue with the launch of the cafe’s new winter menu.

Stacked bagels, belly-warming soups and much more are all available to tuck into.

The Adams

The Adams on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street is a sleek bar that’s only a stone’s throw from the city centre.

It houses many popular beers on tap, including craft beer options, and a nice selection of cocktails. You can also enjoy food courtesy of Big Mannys’ Pizza and Burgers fresh from the kitchen here.

Keep an eye out for Monday pub quizzes hosted by local Instagram sensation, Aiberdeen Mannie.