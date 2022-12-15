Yokoaber: Far East fashion accessories fit for the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yokoaber: Far East fashion accessories fit for the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
December 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Yokoaber specialises in fashion accessories that brim with traditional Japanese designs. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Yokoaber specialises in fashion accessories that brim with traditional Japanese designs. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Fashion and design are everything for Yoko Angus.

Originally from Tokyo but now based in Aberdeen, since a child Yoko has always had a flair for fashion.

With her business Yokoaber, she fuses essences of traditional Japanese culture into stylish, practical products fit for the tastes of those in the north-east of Scotland.

Yokoaber’s designs draw on traditional Japanese culture. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

From tote bags to hair accessories to pouches and handbags, the detail of Yokoaber’s handmade products is refined.

She may have only started her business last year. But since then, Yoko has loved seeing her passion grow whilst putting smiles on her customers’ faces.

“The most delightful thing is to see smiles on customers’ faces,” says Yoko.

Yoko Angus, owner of Yokoaber, showcasing some of her products. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“I’m really chuffed to see people using my products and returning back for more.

“It’s given me great encouragement to keep on doing what I’m doing.”

Passion for fashion

Yoko was born in Tokyo and relocated to the UK 11 years ago after marrying her husband.

She feels that the Granite City has welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to pursue her childhood dream of working in fashion.

“Since I was a child, I knew that I wanted to work in the fashion industry as a designer or stylist,” says Yoko.

Yoko in her studio. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“Life didn’t quite work as planned straight away, though. I studied history and worked in the tourism and hospitality industry for a while.

“It wasn’t until after I came to Aberdeen that I started making fashion products.”

Yoko quickly began taking up various jobs like alterations, as well as designing and creating dresses for special occasions including weddings.

Bags full of colourful patterns. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Picking up a larger, industrial size sewing machine and reconnecting with the nostalgic fabrics and designs of her childhood later allowed Yoko to up her game, often staying up sewing into the later hours and teaching herself new tricks in the process.

But she says that it was the people of Scotland that inspired her to create Yokoaber.

Being original

“The inspiration I got was from the wonderful people of Scotland,” says Yoko.

“Without most of us knowing, we’re surrounded here by things that originate from Japan. Cars, computer games, food, plants etc.

“But one of the things I didn’t see as much of was Japanese fashion.

Yoko at her sewing machine. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“The kimono is one of the country’s most iconic traditional pieces of fashion. They’re made of luxurious fabrics and are really gorgeous, but they can sometimes be expensive.

“But I thought, if I could use a piece of this and apply it to something that we could use in our daily lives at an affordable price, people here might take an interest and get to know Japan and the culture a little better without actually having to be there.”

Launching Yokoaber

A selection of Yokoaber products. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Officially launching last October, Yoko set about creating a variety of products infused with Japanese fabrics and designs.

Everything she continues to make is handmade, selling her products both online and in-person at various craft fairs and events throughout the north-east.

She’s had to overcome challenges along the way, but come the finished result, the effort is always worth it for Yoko.

“I use authentic Japanese materials, as well as some that are locally sourced here too, so it’s a combined range of products that I make,” Yoko explains.

Yoko modelling one of her bags. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“My tote bags are usually very popular and they come in a variety of patterns and colours.

“My products made with kimono fabrics are also popular. They’re detailed with traditional beautiful flowers, motifs and symbols like Japanese Crane birds, which symbolise peace, longevity and happiness.

“But as well as the designs, I put a lot of effort towards what’s inside my products as well.

“They have to be practical for customers and making them feel good when they use their items is so important for me.”

Purses. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Over the festive period, Yoko has been preparing specially prepared gift boxes which have proven popular with customers.

She’s also been out and about at various events as well as working with local charity AberNecessities to upcycle materials into useful items for those in need.

Express yourself

Looking ahead, Yoko says that she’s full of ideas for moving things forward with Yokoaber.

“By this time next year, I would like to have a larger variety of products available for customers,” she says.

Earring and hairband designed by Yoko. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“I have tons of ideas and designs in mind!”

Attaining a healthier work-life balance is also something that Yoko would like to focus on in the near future.

But for now, she is wholly humbled with the support of her customers and is revelling in the creative freedom that running her own business allows her to explore.

“It has been wonderful to feel that I can express myself,” says Yoko.

“Yokoaber is a place for me where I can focus and put my full effort into completing and achieving my goals.”

Yokoaber bags and pouches. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

