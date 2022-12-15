Yokoaber: Far East fashion accessories fit for the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fashion and design are everything for Yoko Angus.

Originally from Tokyo but now based in Aberdeen, since a child Yoko has always had a flair for fashion.

With her business Yokoaber, she fuses essences of traditional Japanese culture into stylish, practical products fit for the tastes of those in the north-east of Scotland.

From tote bags to hair accessories to pouches and handbags, the detail of Yokoaber’s handmade products is refined.

She may have only started her business last year. But since then, Yoko has loved seeing her passion grow whilst putting smiles on her customers’ faces.

“The most delightful thing is to see smiles on customers’ faces,” says Yoko.

“I’m really chuffed to see people using my products and returning back for more.

“It’s given me great encouragement to keep on doing what I’m doing.”

Passion for fashion

Yoko was born in Tokyo and relocated to the UK 11 years ago after marrying her husband.

She feels that the Granite City has welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to pursue her childhood dream of working in fashion.

“Since I was a child, I knew that I wanted to work in the fashion industry as a designer or stylist,” says Yoko.

“Life didn’t quite work as planned straight away, though. I studied history and worked in the tourism and hospitality industry for a while.

“It wasn’t until after I came to Aberdeen that I started making fashion products.”

Yoko quickly began taking up various jobs like alterations, as well as designing and creating dresses for special occasions including weddings.

Picking up a larger, industrial size sewing machine and reconnecting with the nostalgic fabrics and designs of her childhood later allowed Yoko to up her game, often staying up sewing into the later hours and teaching herself new tricks in the process.

But she says that it was the people of Scotland that inspired her to create Yokoaber.

Being original

“The inspiration I got was from the wonderful people of Scotland,” says Yoko.

“Without most of us knowing, we’re surrounded here by things that originate from Japan. Cars, computer games, food, plants etc.

“But one of the things I didn’t see as much of was Japanese fashion.

“The kimono is one of the country’s most iconic traditional pieces of fashion. They’re made of luxurious fabrics and are really gorgeous, but they can sometimes be expensive.

“But I thought, if I could use a piece of this and apply it to something that we could use in our daily lives at an affordable price, people here might take an interest and get to know Japan and the culture a little better without actually having to be there.”

Launching Yokoaber

Officially launching last October, Yoko set about creating a variety of products infused with Japanese fabrics and designs.

Everything she continues to make is handmade, selling her products both online and in-person at various craft fairs and events throughout the north-east.

She’s had to overcome challenges along the way, but come the finished result, the effort is always worth it for Yoko.

“I use authentic Japanese materials, as well as some that are locally sourced here too, so it’s a combined range of products that I make,” Yoko explains.

“My tote bags are usually very popular and they come in a variety of patterns and colours.

“My products made with kimono fabrics are also popular. They’re detailed with traditional beautiful flowers, motifs and symbols like Japanese Crane birds, which symbolise peace, longevity and happiness.

“But as well as the designs, I put a lot of effort towards what’s inside my products as well.

“They have to be practical for customers and making them feel good when they use their items is so important for me.”

Over the festive period, Yoko has been preparing specially prepared gift boxes which have proven popular with customers.

She’s also been out and about at various events as well as working with local charity AberNecessities to upcycle materials into useful items for those in need.

Express yourself

Looking ahead, Yoko says that she’s full of ideas for moving things forward with Yokoaber.

“By this time next year, I would like to have a larger variety of products available for customers,” she says.

“I have tons of ideas and designs in mind!”

Attaining a healthier work-life balance is also something that Yoko would like to focus on in the near future.

But for now, she is wholly humbled with the support of her customers and is revelling in the creative freedom that running her own business allows her to explore.

“It has been wonderful to feel that I can express myself,” says Yoko.

“Yokoaber is a place for me where I can focus and put my full effort into completing and achieving my goals.”