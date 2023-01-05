Talk of the Town: Greek cuisine and traditional butchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Greek cuisine and traditional butchers

By Ellie House
January 5, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 2:54 pm
Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

January is a notoriously difficult month for independent businesses, so it matters even more that we show some love.

Even if that’s just buying a coffee or a like on social media, it will mean more than you could ever imagine.

This week we’ve gone Greek, with some new cocktail menus thrown in for good measure.

The Alexander Bakery

Ciara Simpson of The Alexander. Picture supplied by DCT Media Design Team.

Launched by Ciara Simpson, this independent business based in Cults just outside Aberdeen, has gone from strength to strength.

Serving up all things gluten and dairy free, it has become the go to for anyone and everyone with dietary requirements.

From magical showstoppers to quirky cupcakes, you can even order donuts. We can’t wait to see how Ciara gets on in 2023, having first started baking at home during the pandemic.

Greens of Ellon

Say hello to a fine piece. Picture supplied by Greens.

A nostalgic nod to how your local shop used to be, with an excellent modern twist.

Greens of Ellon works with hundreds of local suppliers, and also offers an in-store butchery and deli.

The staff really know their stuff and there’s a lot to be said for buying your meat locally.

Less food miles for starters, and you can even buy some tasty prepared meals.

Ideal on these dark nights when you need maximum comfort but minimal effort.

FOODSTORY.HUT

If you don’t follow these guys on social media, do so at once.

The dedicated team get some of the best shots from their base at Aberdeen beach, where you can enjoy a bun & a brew complete with a beautiful view.

Their sourdough toasties are to die for, and they make for the perfect stop off point if you’re on a winter walk.

We have no doubt that even more delicious dishes will hit the menu as the year unfolds.

Chop Grill & Bar

Callum Davie is in charge of all things cocktails at Chop, based within Sandman Signature in Aberdeen. 

Did you know that you don’t need to be a guest at Sandman Signature in Aberdeen to make the most of the onsite grill &bar?

Headed up by Callum Davie, all staff have received expert training in cocktail making and there’s even a dedicated whisky bar.

The menu is set to change, so be prepared from some fierce new concoctions.

Many a famous face has stayed in the hotel itself.

If it’s good enough for celebs, what’s not to love?

The Golden Grill

You can never enjoy too much Greek food. Picture supplied by DCT Media.

Found on Bridge of Don Industrial Estate on Silverburn Crescent, perhaps the least likely place to sample authentic Greek cuisine.

The Golden Grill is run by Spiros and Lefki, and their delicious menu has already been put to the test by the food and drink team here at DC Thomson – thanks to their drive thru diner series. 

From Greek pita pizza to gyros and burgers, this is just one example of the incredibly varied offering right here in the north-east.

