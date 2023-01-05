Talk of the Town: Greek cuisine and traditional butchers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

January is a notoriously difficult month for independent businesses, so it matters even more that we show some love.

Even if that’s just buying a coffee or a like on social media, it will mean more than you could ever imagine.

This week we’ve gone Greek, with some new cocktail menus thrown in for good measure.

The Alexander Bakery

Launched by Ciara Simpson, this independent business based in Cults just outside Aberdeen, has gone from strength to strength.

Serving up all things gluten and dairy free, it has become the go to for anyone and everyone with dietary requirements.

From magical showstoppers to quirky cupcakes, you can even order donuts. We can’t wait to see how Ciara gets on in 2023, having first started baking at home during the pandemic.

Greens of Ellon

A nostalgic nod to how your local shop used to be, with an excellent modern twist.

Greens of Ellon works with hundreds of local suppliers, and also offers an in-store butchery and deli.

The staff really know their stuff and there’s a lot to be said for buying your meat locally.

Less food miles for starters, and you can even buy some tasty prepared meals.

Ideal on these dark nights when you need maximum comfort but minimal effort.

FOODSTORY.HUT

If you don’t follow these guys on social media, do so at once.

The dedicated team get some of the best shots from their base at Aberdeen beach, where you can enjoy a bun & a brew complete with a beautiful view.

Their sourdough toasties are to die for, and they make for the perfect stop off point if you’re on a winter walk.

We have no doubt that even more delicious dishes will hit the menu as the year unfolds.

Chop Grill & Bar

Did you know that you don’t need to be a guest at Sandman Signature in Aberdeen to make the most of the onsite grill &bar?

Headed up by Callum Davie, all staff have received expert training in cocktail making and there’s even a dedicated whisky bar.

The menu is set to change, so be prepared from some fierce new concoctions.

Many a famous face has stayed in the hotel itself.

If it’s good enough for celebs, what’s not to love?

The Golden Grill

Found on Bridge of Don Industrial Estate on Silverburn Crescent, perhaps the least likely place to sample authentic Greek cuisine.

The Golden Grill is run by Spiros and Lefki, and their delicious menu has already been put to the test by the food and drink team here at DC Thomson – thanks to their drive thru diner series.

From Greek pita pizza to gyros and burgers, this is just one example of the incredibly varied offering right here in the north-east.