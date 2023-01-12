Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months

By Ellie House
January 12, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:22 pm
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.

You’d be hard pushed not to like Julie-Ann Whyte, with her humble work ethic and bright outlook.

Having travelled the world in the oil and gas industry, you’d think Julie-Ann would now be living the high life having successfully pushed for redundancy during the pandemic.

Goodness knows she’s earned it having climbed the ladder during a career which spanned 29 years.

On her own admission, she had a well-paid job but Julie-Ann is driven by something far greater than profit.

Indeed she is yet to make money as such, given that she invested thousands into a dream based in her childhood haunts of New Pitsligo in Fraserburgh.

Julie-Ann runs her very own traditional shop in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The small Aberdeenshire village might not seem to offer ultimate ambitions, on the surface at least, but fate was perhaps already decided when Julie-Ann set up a community shop there.

The Covid-19 Community Support Shop supported furloughed workers by giving them free items, and Julie-Ann, who is secretary of New Pitsligo Community Council, was at the helm of the heartfelt project.

But never could she have imagined that she would go on to become owner of a nostalgic greengrocer, employ 10 staff, and sell 150 pies a day!

Allana Stuart and Michelle Cruickshank are part of the teams at Whytes of New Pitsligo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Whytes of New Pitsligo has proved incredibly popular, with people visiting from across the north-east for a slice of homemade goodness.

We caught up with Julie-Ann and discovered why the shop is just the beginning.

Tell me a little about yourself

I worked in the oil and gas industry for 29 years, I was a senior manager and also worked as vice president of business development.

I got to travel all over the word, but when the pandemic happened I started to think I might like a new challenge.

Julie-Ann wants to promote local produce and also stocks a selection of products from Co-Op. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I put myself forward for redundancy, and my boss thought I was joking.

I was born and bred in New Pitsligo, and I’d split my time between Aberdeen and the village.

The idea was city life during the week and the countryside at the weekend.

Did The Covid-19 Community Support Shop inspire you to run your own business?

I put my heart and soul into the shop, and we managed to raised £14,000 for the village.

I really loved doing it, we ran it for around a year and a half.

The Simple layout has proved a hit, and the shop now has a new lease of life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I was away on holiday when my mum text me to say Mrs Lawrence’s shop and house was up for sale.

Mrs Lawrence was my old dance teacher, and she ran a shop called The Mace.

It had been sat doing nothing for around 20 years after her husband died, and it must have been more than 30 years since I had been inside her house.

What made you decide to go for it?

I said to my husband, I’m going to buy the shop and of course he just laughed.

But I was serious and as my husband is a solicitor, he got a surveyor round to the property so we’d know a rough price.

I think I found out about it all on the Tuesday, and by the Friday my offer had been accepted.

You’ll find a wide selection of products, and customers travel from far and wide. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I remember thinking to myself, this is crazy!

I’ve just gone and brought a shop and I haven’t even been inside.

When we did go to look, we had to sneak inside as this is quite a small village and I wanted to keep it secret for a little while.

Was a revamp required before you could open?

We opened on April Fool’s day, how crazy is that?

But there was so much work to be done beforehand, especially as water had got in.

Say hello to the ultimate pies, which are provided by small Aberdeenshire business, Pie Aroma. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But from the very beginning, I could see the potential.

Now we have the shop up and running, I’ve got plans to turn the house into a tearoom.

What has the response been like?

I kept everything quiet, and then on my birthday I did a post on social media.

The reaction was absolutely amazing.

I thought it would be five minutes of well done, but people come from all over because of what we offer.

Julie-Ann has been blown away by the feedback and now has plans for a tea room. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We’ve had someone from Stonehaven and we even had someone from Orkney.

He came on the ferry for a gig in Aberdeen and ended up finding out about us.

He came in to the shop, tasted one of our pies and ended up taking 22 pies back to Orkney.

These pies sound incredible, have they proved popular?

Our whole concept is based around local produce.

Our pies come from Pie Aroma which is of course based in the north-east and there are so many different flavours.

Chicken and barbecue sass, pork and black pudding.

We worked out that in the first six months, we sold 17,400 pies.

Home-made fine pieces have gone down well. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is a retired lady, and she was having a tough time during Covid after her husband passed away.

She makes amazing cheesecake, including gluten-free cheesecake, pork pies and quiche alongside her own hen and duck eggs.

Doing all this is her motivation to get up in the morning, the thought that people want to order her cheesecake in advance.

We have Blue Toon Bakes, Col’s baking kits and The World’s Best Buttery.

They won the competition in 2018, and we have around 400 butteries delivered every Friday. We always sell out.

Is that element of small independent business important to you?

Yes, I knew that if I was going to do this then I had to be independent.

I could never be a brand, I wanted to be me.

We’ve got the old fashioned canopy outside and that’s what people like.

Julie-Ann believes a return to the days of old in terms of customer service could be the way forward. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is no pressure, we’re not about going ‘next customer.’

You can come and have a look around, spend as long as you want here.

Have there been challenges?

Of course; this is going to be a bad year for so many people because of the cost of living.

Our electricity bill for the business was £7000, thousands more than estimated.

But I do not give up.

It is the buzz, the high of knowing I have been able to give back.

I went from a highly paid job to making no money at all.

I will at some point apparently!

There was also a fire in the kitchen staffroom last September.

But as a result, we’re now doing a commercial kitchen, meaning we’ll be able to serve fresh bread in 16 different flavours.

I have always said that you are the one who wakes up in the morning and decides how your day is going to be.

What’s next for the business?

I am so excited for the next phase which will be the tea room.

There’s a lovely coal fire inside the house so it will be great for winter, and in the summer people can sit out in the garden which is in two tiers.

This has all been so much more than I ever expected, I thought I would be catering for locals only.

But people come from all over and so many people follow us on social media, they’re interested in what we do.

