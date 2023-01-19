Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running

By Chris Cromar
January 19, 2023, 3:23 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 4:03 pm
The number 13 service is one of the routes cancelled. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
The number 13 service is one of the routes cancelled. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Six First Bus services that were cancelled across Aberdeen this afternoon have resumed after a “minor operational difficulty”.

Five of the services were back up and running at 3.30pm, with the number 13 route resuming at 3.50pm.

Services cancelled include the number 11 which goes from Northfield to Woodend via Berryden Retail Park and the city centre.

The number 19, which runs from Tillydrone to Peterculter via the city centre, was also cancelled.

All of the services cancelled were:

  • 2 (Middleton Park to Garthdee) – from 10.44am
  • 11 (Northfield to Craigiebucker) – from 11.37am
  • 12 (Heathryfold to Torry) – from 12.08pm
  • 13 (Hillhead of Seaton to Scatterburn) – from 12.15pm
  • 18 (city centre to Redmoss) – from 12.33pm
  • 19 (Tillydrone to Peterculter) – from 1.55pm.

