Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six First Bus services that were cancelled across Aberdeen this afternoon have resumed after a “minor operational difficulty”.

Five of the services were back up and running at 3.30pm, with the number 13 route resuming at 3.50pm.

Services cancelled include the number 11 which goes from Northfield to Woodend via Berryden Retail Park and the city centre.

The number 19, which runs from Tillydrone to Peterculter via the city centre, was also cancelled.

All of the services cancelled were:

2 (Middleton Park to Garthdee) – from 10.44am

11 (Northfield to Craigiebucker) – from 11.37am

12 (Heathryfold to Torry) – from 12.08pm

13 (Hillhead of Seaton to Scatterburn) – from 12.15pm

18 (city centre to Redmoss) – from 12.33pm

19 (Tillydrone to Peterculter) – from 1.55pm.