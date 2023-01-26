Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You can’t help but feel uplifted by Tamara Taylor, quite literally if you’ve paid a visit to her lingerie shop in Inverurie.

The hard working mum of four has seen and heard it all, with many a confidence exchanged within her stylish changing room.

From women in need of specialist bra post mastectomy, to those who are transitioning and need gentle guidance free of judgment, Katsize Lingerie is the place to be.

Tamara is on a mission to help each and every customer feel body confident, and she believes her job is just as rewarding as her former career in nursing.

She now has plans to take her inspiring message into school and help educate youngsters about breast health.

There could be no one more qualified, given that Tamara has recently scooped a national award – having attended a ceremony in London where she was given the best shop accolade for a lingerie boutique.

We caught up with her and found out why a properly fitted bra really can change your life.

“So I actually used to come and get fitted here, it was a lovely lady who ran the shop,” said Tamara.

“She trained me ; I was walking on the high street one day and I had just given up my job.

“I was a senior nurse at sick kids, and I had always found the job so rewarding.

“But I had four young children and my husband was working away.”

Tamara had not been properly fitted for years and after talking to the then owner of Katsize, she started volunteering in the shop.

“She taught me everything I know, until I got to the stage where I could do it on my own,” she said.

“When the owner decided to retire, I could either walk away from something I absolutely loved or take the shop on.

“That was my moment.”

Tamara has always aimed to make the lingerie shop a safe and comfortable place for all, regardless of circumstance.

“I want everyone to feel valued, no matter your size, background or sex,” she said.

“Whether you’re 10 or 100, and everything in-between.”

But Tamara has her work cut out when it comes to getting people, especially women, to love their own reflection.

“Women are so hard on themselves, they blame themselves,” she said.

“I am here to say that there is nothing wrong with your boobs or your body; your bra is causing the issue.

“Women are so critical of themselves and I just want them to feel valued.

“Their bodies are absolute machines that have done so much, I want people to leave feeling a million dollars.”

Although the vast majority of Tamara’s customers are female, she also helps men who may be transitioning alongside those may want to dress up underneath their clothes.

“I do not judge, I was a single mum at 17 so I know what judgement feels like,” she said.

“This is about inclusion, and helping people to realise their worth.”

Tamara may finally have realised herself just how special her business is, after scooping an award towards the end of last year.

“I wasn’t expecting it all, I just went for the party,” she said.

“I was sat at the very back room of the room so I thought well I can’t have won, I’d have to walk all that way to the front.

“I can’t describe the feeling, it was amazing.

“This can be quite a lonely job in that I don’t have peers close by who I can bounce ideas off.

“So to go up in front of all my peers nationally and to have that moment of recognition.”

Glitzy ceremonies aside, at the core of Tamara’s business is her belief that we all need to buy the bra we deserve.

“I always say I don’t sell bras, you can’t just walk in off the street and buy a bra,” she said.

“I fit bras, there’s a difference.

“My message is to stop buying bras and get refitted, honour your body.”

Next on Tamara’s agenda is her hope of educating in schools, having also previously worked as a school nurse.

“I want to teach girls about breast health,” she said.

“Some people think they want a boob job; all they need is a well fitted bra to give them great shape and great support.

“That can make so much difference.

“I think girls need to be taught from around age 10, that everyone has one boob bigger then the other.

“Women can get to the age of 60, even 70, and no one has ever told them that before.

“It’s by educating and speaking about this, that you can get to truly appreciate your body.”

For more information, follow the Facebook page @Katszie Lingerie, or pop into the shop at 67 High Street, Inverurie.