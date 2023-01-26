Argyll’s Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Argyll’s Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction

By Rita Campbell
January 26, 2023, 11:46 am

When Amy Underwood became a digger driver, she didn’t realise it was going to be so glamorous.

Yet in March, Amy will go from digging ditches in Dalmally to Las Vegas, where she is making a guest appearance at the biggest plant show in the world.

Amy test drove a 50-tonne Hyundai excavator at Hillhead plant show.

And now Amy is using her new-found fame to help other women, giving advice and encouragement to young girls considering a career in construction.

Today she becomes the official role model for young apprentices all over Britain. Her  year-long partnership with the CITB (Construction Industry Training Board) has just been announced.

The 28-year-old, who works with her dad in Dalmally, Argyll, posts daily video updates as The Digger Girl to Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube.

She has amassed more than 450,000 followers all over the world.

This has resulted in invites from construction companies to major plant shows in Germany, Norway and England to try their machinery.

Digger Girl gives her verdict

Hyundai is the latest firm to recruit her as a test driver. She has signed a deal to make videos sharing her views on their diggers.

Amy said: “I’m really lucky to be able to try them out.

“I post selfies and videos of my jobs  – before and after. It can be anything and everything, roads, house sites, any construction project.

“The west coast has beautiful scenery. A lot of people are on building sites in cities, and I’m there on a beautiful hillside.”

Working with CITB, Amy is promoting the value of a construction apprenticeship.

She is especially keen to end stigma of female builders and encourage more girls to get into it.

Amy will be busy During National Apprenticeship Week (February 6-10) and Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 6-10).

Doing her bit for Apprentices

Producing new Instagram and TikTok content, she will showcase her working day for the industry website, Go Construct.

She will share her experiences of her career path.

Leaving Oban High School 10 years ago, Amy wanted to train as a mechanic.

Digger Girl Amy with Dipper the dog.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t find a job.

Amy said: “I went round all the garages in Oban, but no-one would take me on.

“Someone said I wouldn’t be able to lift tyres. I’m not sure if that is because I’m a girl or because I’m small.

“So I started working with my Dad, John Underwood Plant Hire Contractor. He said I could work with him until something else came along.

Time to get more digger girls at work

“I ended up going to college to get my machine operator’s license and staying with him. I don’t lift tyres, but I do lift drums of diesel and everything else.”

Amy added: “There are not many females in construction and ground working.

“When I was growing up I had no other females in construction to look up to. There was no-one on social media to contact.

Amy inspects another machine.

“Girls message me asking how to get into the industry. They keep in touch and let me know how they get on.”

A skills shortage in construction means that Amy’s latest project is important.

She said: “It’s not just women. We are trying to get more young people into the industry. There is a lack of young people in general coming through.”

CITB delighted with Digger Girl

Graham McPhail, director of NCC (National Construction College) at CITB, said: “It is a real pleasure to be working with Amy. As a former apprentice at our prestigious NCC, she has really excelled in her career so far.

“We hope Amy’s online platform will help to attract and engage new audiences.”

Digger Girl took off with Amy posting pictures and videos of the diggers she uses at work and progress of her jobs.

Digger Girl Amy Underwood doing what she does best.

She said: “None of my friends were interested in what I was doing at work.”

So in 2019 she created The Digger Girl accounts to share with people with similar interests.

In her day job, Amy usually operates an eight-tonne digger.

But at Hillhead Show in Buxton last summer, she was asked to demonstrate Hyundai’s new 50-tonne excavator.

She said: “It was great. Our biggest machine is 14 tonne. But they are exactly the same on the inside, just on a bigger scale.

Digger Girl grafting away.

“I’m grateful for my followers. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t get to do all the things I do. I would still be a digger operator, but I wouldn’t have all of these opportunities.”

