Talk of the Town: Afternoon tea at Meldrum House, quiz night at Ivy Lodge or How Bao a lunch treat at Bar 99

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Afternoon tea at Meldrum House, quiz night at Ivy Lodge or How Bao a lunch treat at Bar 99

By Ellie House
February 9, 2023, 11:45 am
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It’s a new month, and independent businesses across city and shire have launched fresh menus and exciting ideas.

Fancy a weekend of excellent food and maybe some planning for the week ahead? Read on.

Meldrum House

This gorgeous Aberdeenshire venue has just launched a new afternoon tea menu, put together by award-winning head pastry chef, Alanna McCarthy.

Meldrum House is the ideal venue.

No soggy sandwiches here, you can expect Buckie smoked salmon alongside Isle of Mull cheddar and ham toasties.

Sweet treats include a chocolate and Irn-Bru layered cake, come to mama.

How Bao Now

Currently in residency at Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd in Aberdeen, the talented team have come up with a new lunch offering.

Pop in for the ultimate rice bowl and those delicious fluffy bao buns.

How Bao Now at 99 Bar and Kitchen has a brand new lunch offering. Picture supplied by McLachlan Photography.

And whilst you are there, you can stock up on goodies to take home, or maybe smuggle them away in your office drawer for emergency snack situations. We’ve all been there!

Ivy Lodge

It hasn’t been a hot minute since Ivy Lodge took things up a notch and created a stunning upstairs space for cocktails and capers.

Now the team are back with quiz night which takes place every Wednesday.

The recent addition of a second floor at Ivy Lodge, where there is a weekly quiz night. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The top price consists of £50 cash and £50 bar tab, and entry is free.

So brush up on your general knowledge, we’ll see you there.

Acropolis Street Food

Having recently arrived in Aberdeen, Acropolis Street Food is now in residency at Resident X in Marischal Square.

From marinated chicken to their homemade Tzatziki, get your Greek on because these gyros are not to be missed.

Acropolis Street Food has gone down well at Resident X. Picture supplied by Julia Bryce.

Bandit Bakery

If you haven’t had your Bandit fix yet, get there pronto!

Found on Rose Street, this artisan bakery has been hugely successful since its launch.

Get your fix at Bandit Bakery.

Alongside various delicious loaves, the ultimate treat which sees people queueing down the street is of course the cinnamon buns.

Give them a follow on Instagram, where they have a handy mid week menu to give you a taste of what’s on offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street…
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen's dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Award-winning Aberdeen hairstylist talks memorable styles and link to the Queen
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test
facade of Bev's Bistro, a great place for afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Bev's Bistro bringing back the heart to afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 

Most Read

1
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
Ivy Lodge are now offering a quiz night which takes place every Wednesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Energy services giant Expro swoops for Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global
Gordon MacDonald takes a selfie in his cycling gear.
Former Inverness footballer defies incurable brain tumour to undertake 124-mile cycle
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start

Editor's Picks

Most Commented