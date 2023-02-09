Talk of the Town: Afternoon tea at Meldrum House, quiz night at Ivy Lodge or How Bao a lunch treat at Bar 99

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

It’s a new month, and independent businesses across city and shire have launched fresh menus and exciting ideas.

Fancy a weekend of excellent food and maybe some planning for the week ahead? Read on.

Meldrum House

This gorgeous Aberdeenshire venue has just launched a new afternoon tea menu, put together by award-winning head pastry chef, Alanna McCarthy.

No soggy sandwiches here, you can expect Buckie smoked salmon alongside Isle of Mull cheddar and ham toasties.

Sweet treats include a chocolate and Irn-Bru layered cake, come to mama.

How Bao Now

Currently in residency at Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd in Aberdeen, the talented team have come up with a new lunch offering.

Pop in for the ultimate rice bowl and those delicious fluffy bao buns.

And whilst you are there, you can stock up on goodies to take home, or maybe smuggle them away in your office drawer for emergency snack situations. We’ve all been there!

Ivy Lodge

It hasn’t been a hot minute since Ivy Lodge took things up a notch and created a stunning upstairs space for cocktails and capers.

Now the team are back with quiz night which takes place every Wednesday.

The top price consists of £50 cash and £50 bar tab, and entry is free.

So brush up on your general knowledge, we’ll see you there.

Acropolis Street Food

Having recently arrived in Aberdeen, Acropolis Street Food is now in residency at Resident X in Marischal Square.

From marinated chicken to their homemade Tzatziki, get your Greek on because these gyros are not to be missed.

Bandit Bakery

If you haven’t had your Bandit fix yet, get there pronto!

Found on Rose Street, this artisan bakery has been hugely successful since its launch.

Alongside various delicious loaves, the ultimate treat which sees people queueing down the street is of course the cinnamon buns.

Give them a follow on Instagram, where they have a handy mid week menu to give you a taste of what’s on offer.