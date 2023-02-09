Aberdeen’s Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Aberdeen’s Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen

By Ellie House
February 9, 2023, 11:45 am
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Andy Morrison has a certain energy about him, an exuberance that gets you completely on board before you can blink.

You could say he’s got experience with winning over a crowd, having spent 12 years doing stand up comedy.

From heckling to fierce competition, it’s safe to say that it takes a lot to phase Andy, on the surface at least.

So when he became general manager of a bar which had seen better days, and had a rep for being old fashioned, he rolled up his sleeves and got stuck in.

Glentanar Bar and Kitchen, which can be found on Holburn Street has undergone a mammoth revamp.

General manager Andy Morrison came on board following a long stint in stand up comedy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now describing itself as “ludicrously dog friendly” and with live music every Friday, it has certainly been quite the turnaround.

The impressive changes go beyond cosmetic, to the team taking on the hospitality industry in the north-east.

Staying positive about Aberdeen

Instead of joining the doom and gloom chorus in talk of what has become of the Granite City, Andy decided to try and do his bit to improve things.

And in his eyes, that comes in the shape of opportunity and community.

Glentanar offers a kitchen residency, meaning fellow indy businesses can rent the kitchen for “dirt cheap” and in return, gain a platform for their offering.

The Pig’s Wings and Hungry Dogs have both enjoyed immense success following residency stints, and now Andy is taking things to the next level.

We caught up with quite possibly the most enthusiastic general bar manager in the north-east and found out why the formerly run down bar is changing people’s lives for the better.

What’s your background in hospitality?

My grandad used to own Fife Lodge in Banff, so I grew up with it.

Then I went and did stand up for about 12 years, which included writing material for other comedians.

I fell back into hospitality, when I came for an interview for this job.

Andy Morrison is passionate about supporting local communities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The owner, Atholl Strachan, he’s not from a hospitality background.

He doesn’t have that baggage of ‘this is how it’s always done’, so it was a perfect match.

He’s incredibly supportive, and unequivocally the best boss which is super rare in hospitality.

What’s the history to Glentanar?

So it was opened as a greengrocers in 1907 and then it became a bar.

When we came in around 2017, it really needed some love.

It was so old fashioned and it had animal print wallpaper, which didn’t really go with the name.

The stylish interior is a world away from the old fashioned look which Andy first knew. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Glentanar doesn’t really evoke the Serengeti, it was a dying breed of a bar and very male dominated.

Now women tell us they feel safe enough to sit and drink in here by themselves, and that is such a huge compliment given how things used to be.

What made you want to get involved with such a big undertaking?

The challenge of it.

Completely turning the bar around and making it friendly and nice.

I told my boss he could pay me garbage for two years, but If I turned things around …

We struck a very good deal and it has been a massive passion project.

Do you have a good team behind you?

The very best.

At our peak and prior to the pandemic, we had almost 20 staff.

The location of Holburn Street is been ideal for businesses becoming involved with Glentanar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

People have of course since moved away or graduated university.

But our core team has remained the same for the last six years.

Tell us about your food offering

We had an amazing chef, so we started off by launching our own food.

We offered half portions to appeal to families, but they became so popular that it just wasn’t financially viable anymore.

We rebranded as a kitchen residency and got in touch with a bunch of people.

Our final choice was Pig’s Wings, their branding was young and different.

It helped them and it helped us, although they were already established.

How does the residency work?

We offer very cheap rents, and take 10% of anything sold in-house.

But the Deliveroo side of things, we don’t touch the profits made from that.

The Pig’s Wings has gone on to run its own restaurant following a residency at Glentanar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This proved massively successful for The Pig’s Wings because it opened up this side of town for them.

It also completely changed who came into the building, so we got the 30 and under bracket alongside our more regular customers.

The food was phenomenal.

Who else have you taken on?

When Covid happened, it was heartbreaking.

Once everything opened back up, we agreed that The Pig’s Wings should focus on their own restaurant.

We had a choice to make, how could we as a business be better?

The cheap kitchen rent has made it possible for businesses to thrive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We wanted to open up the kitchen to a new concept, not someone who was already established this time round.

We had so many applications, we’re perfect for chefs who can’t afford their own restaurant but they can afford our kitchen.

We met with Hungry Dog and the decision was made, their food is phenomenal.

The caveat was that you have to use local butchers, local grocers.

It was a way to actively help the local community.

So what’s next?

Our residencies always have two years, Hungry Dog stayed for just over one year.

A guy came in from the country club in Bridge of Don, tried their food and offered them an opportunity.

We said yes, go for it, because that’s the whole point.

Andy Morrison is hopeful that the next generation of chefs could be right at home at Glentanar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We’re now wanting to establish contact with chefs training at Nescol (North East Scotland College), alongside business students from Aberdeen University and RGU (Robert Gordon University).

We’re offering them the chance to create a business and trial it in our kitchen.

We want to invest in young people and their passion for the job.

Are you hoping other venues might embrace this concept?

Yes, 100%.

Covid made us really change what we wanted our business to be.

We always wanted to be a community pub, and now we’re looking at ways to be better and expand beyond that.

There’s no reason for other venues not to be doing the same.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
CR0039675 First look at the new second-floor area at Ivy Lodge on Shiprow in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Talk of the Town: Afternoon tea at Meldrum House, quiz night at Ivy Lodge…
Almondine's cabinet always looks picture perfect. Image: Almondine
Talk of the Town: Enjoy sweet treats at home and on the high street…
Get your freakshake on at The Long Dog Cafe. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen's dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe
Amber Turner was named 2022's Scottish Hairstylist of the Year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Award-winning Aberdeen hairstylist talks memorable styles and link to the Queen
Fishy delights at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test
facade of Bev's Bistro, a great place for afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Bev's Bistro bringing back the heart to afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Expro acquires Delta Tek Picture shows; DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. don't know. Supplied by Expro Date; 01/02/2023
Energy services giant Expro swoops for Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global
Gordon MacDonald takes a selfie in his cycling gear.
Former Inverness footballer defies incurable brain tumour to undertake 124-mile cycle
New Cove Rangers signing Gime Toure. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers: Gime Touré relishing chance at a fresh start

Editor's Picks

Most Commented