Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development

A 132-year-old Victorian mansion has undergone a major transformation as part of a £12million housing development in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes is opening the doors to 37 luxury homes and apartments in the Drummond Hill Estate, located off the Lochardil area’s Stratherrick Road.

The grade B-listed mansion has been transformed into six apartments whilst retaining its original features, including ornate fireplaces, cornicing, and oak panelling.

The original house is thought to have been designed by famous Inverness architect, William Ross – the man dubbed “The Christopher Wren of the North”.

As well as the B-listed mansion conversion, the original gatehouse will be converted into a charming family home named Cherry Tree House with private gardens on the edge of the estate.

Jo McLaren, sales and marketing director of Tulloch Homes said they wanted to give the Inverness property a whole new “lease of life.”

She said: “The population in Inverness continues to grow and the housing market remains extremely buoyant. We’re looking forward to seeing residents settle into their beautiful new homes at Drummond Hill very soon.

“As well as providing contemporary, modern living spaces with family homes, mews, and cottages the renovated Victorian villa, with its traditional pink sandstone and classical detailing has been given a whole new lease of life and can be lived in once again.”

Nine grand-family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses and three cottages.

In the first phase of homes released, prices range between £300,000 and £415,000 with floor space from 721sq ft to 1690sq ft.