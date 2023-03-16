Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers

By Rosemary Lowne
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Shaving all her hair off was one of the most liberating experiences of Sammy Dey’s life.

Refusing to conform to society’s ingrained but often unattainable beauty standards, the vivacious businesswoman and beauty expert – who describes herself as a proud, plus size, queer girl – feels more beautiful, confident and happier in her own skin than ever before.

And it’s that empowering feeling and positive rhetoric that beauty is for everyone irrespective of size, gender, race, sexual orientation or disability that Sammy is keen to instil across Aberdeen through her inclusive brow, lash and tooth gem beauty business.

“I am so incredibly passionate about inclusivity,” says Sammy, who spoke to Society before heading to Glasgow to watching her hero, the American singer Lizzo perform.

“Being a plus size queer girl myself, I feel it’s something seriously lacking in and often not spoken about in so many industries – in particular the beauty industry so I’m looking to raise awareness in Aberdeen that beauty in fact is open to all!”

Sammy Dey has created a safe haven where people of all backgrounds and walks of life can enjoy getting their brows and lashes done or have tooth gems applied. Image: Scott Baxter, DC Thomson

Inclusivity

Forever experimenting with art, hair and make-up as a child, Sammy was destined for a creative career.

Initially working in sales and marketing it wasn’t until Sammy landed a job at the make-up counter Benefit when her path to opening her own beauty business started to unfold.

“I saved up enough of my own money to book myself onto my eyebrow courses,” says Sammy.

“I’m so glad I did it now as eyebrows are my real passion.”

Sammy Dey specialises in eyebrows. Pictured is her client Kem Thompson. Image: Sammy Dey

Safe haven

Building up her experience, Sammy, who is originally from Inverurie, worked at Belle Marie, a beauty salon in Kintore before taking the plunge and going self-employed.

Now based within Studio Salons at Union Point in Aberdeen, Sammy has worked meticulously hard to create her own safe beauty haven for clients from all walks of life.

“I’ve spent two years putting specific thought and intention into being fully inclusive,” says Sammy.

“I’ve got clients who come in their pyjamas and they breastfeed their babies and I’m ok with that.

“I just want to show people that no matter who you are or who you may want to be, the door is open to be celebrated and made to feel beautiful.”

Sammy has worked hard to create a space where everyone feels comfortable getting their beauty treatments. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Kind and caring

Refreshingly open and honest, it’s easy to see why Sammy has already attracted a fan base who adore her not only for her beauty expertise but also for her heart-on-her-sleeve approach and the fact that she truly cares about people.

“I really care about people,” says Sammy.

Sammy Dey is keen to spread the word that her space is for everyone. One of Sammy’s clients Joe Saunders. Image: Sammy Dey

“I should charge people extra because a lot of people say I’m their therapist now.”

Whether it’s banging brows, lifted lashes or sparkly teeth, Sammy is the girl to visit.

“Brow lamination is my thing and I would say I’m now an expert in it,” says Sammy.

“I also do henna brows, signature HD brows and tidy ups for men or those who are non-binary.

“I also do medical and dental grade tooth gems.”

Sammy loves the reaction she receives from her clients when they see their tooth gems for the first time. Sammy’s client Victoria Lynch. Image: Sammy Dey

Plus size and proud

As a proud plus size woman, Sammy has special chairs which are comfortable for everyone, no matter of their size.

“I’m plus size myself, I’m fat and I don’t mind using the word fat because I’m not being negative towards myself, I’m literally just being descriptive,” says Sammy.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times that I’ve been in restaurants or salons and wondered whether the chair would hold my weight as the arms of the chair stick into the side of my legs.

“So I’ve got comfortable chairs that I can, as a size 26, fit in.”

With her devoted partner Lydia by her side, Sammy has an exciting future ahead especially as she’s branched out to Booya Beauty Bar in Edinburgh.

“I love Aberdeen and I still plan to keep my business in Aberdeen but this opportunity was so huge that I would’ve been silly to not take it,” says Sammy.

Empowering and inspirational, Sammy Dey says inclusivity is key when it comes to the beauty industry. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

For more information about Sammy Dey, check out her Instagram page @sammydeybookings.

