Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaving all her hair off was one of the most liberating experiences of Sammy Dey’s life.

Refusing to conform to society’s ingrained but often unattainable beauty standards, the vivacious businesswoman and beauty expert – who describes herself as a proud, plus size, queer girl – feels more beautiful, confident and happier in her own skin than ever before.

And it’s that empowering feeling and positive rhetoric that beauty is for everyone irrespective of size, gender, race, sexual orientation or disability that Sammy is keen to instil across Aberdeen through her inclusive brow, lash and tooth gem beauty business.

“I am so incredibly passionate about inclusivity,” says Sammy, who spoke to Society before heading to Glasgow to watching her hero, the American singer Lizzo perform.

“Being a plus size queer girl myself, I feel it’s something seriously lacking in and often not spoken about in so many industries – in particular the beauty industry so I’m looking to raise awareness in Aberdeen that beauty in fact is open to all!”

Inclusivity

Forever experimenting with art, hair and make-up as a child, Sammy was destined for a creative career.

Initially working in sales and marketing it wasn’t until Sammy landed a job at the make-up counter Benefit when her path to opening her own beauty business started to unfold.

“I saved up enough of my own money to book myself onto my eyebrow courses,” says Sammy.

“I’m so glad I did it now as eyebrows are my real passion.”

Safe haven

Building up her experience, Sammy, who is originally from Inverurie, worked at Belle Marie, a beauty salon in Kintore before taking the plunge and going self-employed.

Now based within Studio Salons at Union Point in Aberdeen, Sammy has worked meticulously hard to create her own safe beauty haven for clients from all walks of life.

“I’ve spent two years putting specific thought and intention into being fully inclusive,” says Sammy.

“I’ve got clients who come in their pyjamas and they breastfeed their babies and I’m ok with that.

“I just want to show people that no matter who you are or who you may want to be, the door is open to be celebrated and made to feel beautiful.”

Kind and caring

Refreshingly open and honest, it’s easy to see why Sammy has already attracted a fan base who adore her not only for her beauty expertise but also for her heart-on-her-sleeve approach and the fact that she truly cares about people.

“I really care about people,” says Sammy.

“I should charge people extra because a lot of people say I’m their therapist now.”

Whether it’s banging brows, lifted lashes or sparkly teeth, Sammy is the girl to visit.

“Brow lamination is my thing and I would say I’m now an expert in it,” says Sammy.

“I also do henna brows, signature HD brows and tidy ups for men or those who are non-binary.

“I also do medical and dental grade tooth gems.”

Plus size and proud

As a proud plus size woman, Sammy has special chairs which are comfortable for everyone, no matter of their size.

“I’m plus size myself, I’m fat and I don’t mind using the word fat because I’m not being negative towards myself, I’m literally just being descriptive,” says Sammy.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times that I’ve been in restaurants or salons and wondered whether the chair would hold my weight as the arms of the chair stick into the side of my legs.

“So I’ve got comfortable chairs that I can, as a size 26, fit in.”

With her devoted partner Lydia by her side, Sammy has an exciting future ahead especially as she’s branched out to Booya Beauty Bar in Edinburgh.

“I love Aberdeen and I still plan to keep my business in Aberdeen but this opportunity was so huge that I would’ve been silly to not take it,” says Sammy.

For more information about Sammy Dey, check out her Instagram page @sammydeybookings.