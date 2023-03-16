Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother’s Day feast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

This cold spell has us craving cosy cafes and good quality comfort food, and the north-east isn’t short of places that deliver both.

Cafe Boheme

Cafe Boheme certainly is the talk of the town at the moment given that it recently made an appearance on the 2023 UK Michelin Guide.

The restaurant, on Aberdeen’s Windmill Brae, is one of the city’s best regarded, offering up a dining experience that showcases the best of French and Scottish cuisine.

You can expect dishes like artichoke risotto and smoked pork belly with apricot and prune fillet roulade gracing your table.

Spider on a Bicycle

On the edge of the Highlands in Aberdeenshire lies Spider on a Bicycle.

We’re always drooling over their homemade bakes, which range from huge cakes to decadent cheesecakes.

The area is packed full of gorgeous walks, so it’s conveniently located to act as a warm treat at the end of a stroll.

Keep an eye out for their supper clubs, they’re worth the trip out to Aboyne.

Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen

The mune on Thursday and Friday – BANH CANH CUA CHA CA ( the soups fresh crab and fish cake) – XOI XÉO GA ( chicken… Posted by Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen on Tuesday, 7 March 2023

We challenge you to check out Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen’s social media pages without drooling and immediately placing an order.

Mai Simpson makes Aberdeen’s most authentic Vietnamese food from her kitchen and back garden in Mannofield.

Her specialty dishes include everything from steaming bowls of pho to crispy spring rolls stuffed with bean sprouts and prawn and steamed bao buns with pork.

Keep up to date on her current menu and place your orders on her Facebook page.

Barra Castle

Are you remembering that it’s Mother’s Day this weekend?

If it slipped your mind, Barra Castle has you covered with an afternoon tea piled high with sandwiches, mini quiches, macarons, pavlovas and scones. They’re even throwing in entertainment and a glass of fizz.

Make sure to book your spot for the afternoon tea which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday by calling 07812 137094.

Ellon Spirits

Ellon Spirits recently returned to social media after an extended break and product development period over winter.

They have already announced there are new products coming in summer, but in the meantime you can still get your hands on their much-loved drinks including raspberry, blueberry and strawberry liqueurs.

You can view their full range and order your favourite tipple at ellonspirits.com.