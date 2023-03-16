Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother’s Day feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother’s Day feast

By Lauren Robertson
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

This cold spell has us craving cosy cafes and good quality comfort food, and the north-east isn’t short of places that deliver both.

Cafe Boheme

Cafe Boheme certainly is the talk of the town at the moment given that it recently made an appearance on the 2023 UK Michelin Guide.

The restaurant, on Aberdeen’s Windmill Brae, is one of the city’s best regarded, offering up a dining experience that showcases the best of French and Scottish cuisine.

You can expect dishes like artichoke risotto and smoked pork belly with apricot and prune fillet roulade gracing your table.

Spider on a Bicycle

On the edge of the Highlands in Aberdeenshire lies Spider on a Bicycle.

We’re always drooling over their homemade bakes, which range from huge cakes to decadent cheesecakes.

The area is packed full of gorgeous walks, so it’s conveniently located to act as a warm treat at the end of a stroll.

Keep an eye out for their supper clubs, they’re worth the trip out to Aboyne.

Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen

The mune on Thursday and Friday – BANH CANH CUA CHA CA ( the soups fresh crab and fish cake) – XOI XÉO GA ( chicken…

Posted by Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen on Tuesday, 7 March 2023

We challenge you to check out Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen’s social media pages without drooling and immediately placing an order.

Mai Simpson makes Aberdeen’s most authentic Vietnamese food from her kitchen and back garden in Mannofield.

Her specialty dishes include everything from steaming bowls of pho to crispy spring rolls stuffed with bean sprouts and prawn and steamed bao buns with pork.

Keep up to date on her current menu and place your orders on her Facebook page. 

Barra Castle

Are you remembering that it’s Mother’s Day this weekend?

If it slipped your mind, Barra Castle has you covered with an afternoon tea piled high with sandwiches, mini quiches, macarons, pavlovas and scones. They’re even throwing in entertainment and a glass of fizz.

Make sure to book your spot for the afternoon tea which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday by calling 07812 137094.

Ellon Spirits

Ellon Spirits recently returned to social media after an extended break and product development period over winter.

They have already announced there are new products coming in summer, but in the meantime you can still get your hands on their much-loved drinks including raspberry, blueberry and strawberry liqueurs.

You can view their full range and order your favourite tipple at ellonspirits.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.
Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire's No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly
Matt Gill and his wife Anna's Instagram page has over 21,000 followers. They are pictured sharing their wonderful news that they have a little adventurer on the way. All photos supplied by Anna Gill.
These wonderful walkers are breathing fresh air into social media
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen
Enjoy some seriously good food at The Grant Arms Hotel. All photos supplied by Frédéric Vasquez.
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…
El Diablo and The Provocative are two of the bagels creating a buzz at Simple Bee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Simple Bee cafe in Rosemount creates quite the buzz with loaded bagels and doughnuts…
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe's fresh new menu has some bite
Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird from her garden in Insch. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented