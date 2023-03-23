Nothing can dull the sparkle of Aberdeenshire bridal accessory designer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nothing can dull the sparkle of Aberdeenshire bridal accessory designer

Claire Notarangelo singlehandedly set up her bespoke bridal accessories, jewellery and gifts business, RedRocks, from her kitchen table in Portlethen.

Claire Notarangelo is rocking it as a bridal accessories designer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Claire Notarangelo is rocking it as a bridal accessories designer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By Rosemary Lowne

As vivaciously vibrant as her flame red hair, Claire Notarangelo is a creative force to be reckoned with.

In fact the word empowering is an understatement when it comes to describing the tenacious businesswoman and mum who beams with pride and joy when she talks about  her three children Lewis, 14, Fraser, 13, and four-year-old Erin, who have autism, and her stepson William, 13.

Indeed it’s her amazing family, especially her husband Ben Horsburgh, who are the driving force behind RedRocks, the bespoke bridal accessories, jewellery and gifts business she singlehandedly set up from her kitchen table in Portlethen.

Claire designs exquisite hair pieces for brides. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Fast forward to today and Claire, who has five Top Tier Wedding Awards to her name, has established herself as the go to for all things wedding accessory related after opening her quirky shop at Chapelton’s Box Park development near Stonehaven.

“I’ve used the words living the dream on my Instagram page and I totally am,” says Claire.

“I’m definitely living my best life in my crystal jewellery shop.”

Heads will turn with this stunning hair piece. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Gray’s School of Art

As is often the case in life, Claire’s creative path to RedRocks had a few detours along the way.

After graduating with an Honours degree in design from Gray’s School of Art, Claire worked as a manager at the fashion retailer Miss Selfridge when it was based within the Bon Accord Centre.

But everything changed when she had her children.

“When I had my first two boys it was quite clear that going back to a normal job wasn’t really going to work,” says Claire.

“So in 2011 I went back to my artistic roots and started designing jewellery and headpieces for weddings.

“It’s just taken off from there and it’s great because I can work while still being available for the children.”

This stunning head piece is eye catching. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Boxes at Chapelton

With her vibrant red hair and love of crystals, Claire decided RedRocks was the perfect name for her new business.

Initially working from home, Claire jumped at the chance to open her own retail space at the innovative Chapelton’s Box Park development where shipping containers have been converted into retail units in order to support small businesses.

“At the time, my two older boys were at high school and my youngest was settled at nursery so when the opportunity came up it meant I would only be five minute’s from home if the kids needed me but at the same time I could branch out a little bit and not just be a mum anymore if that makes sense,” says Claire.

Working closely with customers, Claire makes beautiful bespoke head pieces and jewellery for brides to be.

Claire has created a calming atmosphere in her shop by adding this tree from Illumin8 in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“What I usually say to my brides is that it’s a bit of a jigsaw so I ask them to show me their wedding dress and I find out a bit about their personality then my creative mind starts going,” says Claire.

“We design it together so they get exactly what they’re asking for.

“Some people bring in sentimental things like their granny’s old pearls or a broken brooch and I’ll try to incorporate that into as well.

“It’s such a wonderful job to have as it’s always a nice result at the end.”

Claire’s bridal hair accessories are very popular. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Calming retail experience at RedRocks shop

Determined to create a calming retail space, Claire’s shop is brimming with plants, healing crystals and even a tree.

“I get a lot of people who come in with anxiety problems including a lot of teenagers who are having a rough time at school,” says Claire.

“They come in and tell me that my shop is their happy place because of the aromas from the oils and candles.

“It’s a really nice vibe and the decorative tree in the centre added to that.”

Helping people to find their inner calm is what Claire does best. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Anxiety

One area of her shop that Claire is particularly proud of is what she calls her mindful area which was inspired by her late dad Norman.

“I also have a mindful gift section with crystals, Himalayan salt lamps and aromatherapy type stuff and healing books,” says Claire.

“As a kid I had a lot of trouble with anxiety and my dad showed me how crystals and rocks can help,” says Claire.

“Since my dad died my mum keeps finding cardboard boxes full of crystals and rocks my dad saved up for me.

“So in the shop I have a special shelf with the crystals he kept for me, they’re not for sale but they’re part of my whole journey.”

Stepping into Claire’s quirky RedRocks shop is a serene experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Community spirit

One moment Claire will cherish forever in her shop is when two customers who are sisters brought in a box of crystals their late mum left especially for Claire.

“Their mum had said specifically she wanted me to have the crystals to pass on as she knew I would give them to the right people and look after them,” says Claire.

Claire hopes that by sharing her story, it will inspire other parents of children with autism to start their own businesses.

“Hopefully it will inspire other parents who are having the same sort of possible problems and battles to show that you can do something else,” says Claire.

“I have to mention the staff at Portlethen Academy and Portlethen Primary who have been incredible and have made a huge difference.”

Claire has recently expanded her shop. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Bright and sparkling future

Looking to the future Claire has lots of exciting things in the pipeline, beginning next month.

“I’ll be at the Elsick House open day on April 2 so I can’t wait,” says Claire.

Claire is living her best life at her shop RedRocks. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

For more information about RedRocks check out her Facebook @RedRocks and Instagram @redrocks2011.

