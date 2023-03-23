‘It’s a disgrace’: Safety concerns raised as sinkhole discovered in Tillydrone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Safety concerns have been raised following the discovery of a large sinkhole in Tillydrone.

Part of the road, at the junction between Harris Drive and Tedder Street, has collapsed and is full of large pieces of debris.

The sinkhole was reported to Aberdeen City Council by local resident and community councillor Billy Kidd.

He first noticed there was a small hole in the ground at the end of last year.

However, after carrying out weekly checks, Billy realised the gap was getting larger and reported it to councillor Ross Grant in the hope it could be repaired.

But now Billy is calling for action to fix the sinkhole amid fears people walking on the road at night could miss it and hurt themselves.

Tillydrone sinkhole ‘a disgrace’

Billy said: “It’s obvious there’s something wrong here, there must be a broken pipe or something coming down from that manhole.

“If you start off with a little hole and water sinks into it, it softens all the ground underneath and it sinks.

“It’s a disgrace.”

Council needs to investigate issues on Harris Drive

Councillor Ross Grant has repeatedly reported the sinkhole to the local authority.

The Labour member has also called for the area to be cordoned off for public safety.

“There is clearly an underlying problem with the ground condition on that section of Harris Drive,” he said.

“On no less than three occasions, I have arranged for nearby sections of Harris Drive that have experienced sinkholes to be repaired and resurfaced.

“Rather than just repairing that issue, the council needs to get on-site and investigate the root cause of now four or five separate sinkhole issues.”

The Tillydrone ward member added: “It’s costing the council time and money to have to come out and repair sinkholes.

“What’s going to be most beneficial and cost-effective in terms of time and resource is to go and try and identify the root cause of that issue.

“I hope the council will take that onboard and feedback to the community council how it’s going to resolve those issues.”

What action will the council take?

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed it is aware of the issue.

It will now take action to ensure the area is safe for those using Harris Drive.

A council spokeswoman said: “We have reported the sinkhole to Scottish Water and are working to ensure that the road is safe in the meantime.”