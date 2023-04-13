Horsebox sauna creates heatwave in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Horsebox sauna creates heatwave in Stonehaven

Refreshed, relaxed and alive is how Dave Jacobs describes the feeling people will get from his seaside sauna at the far end of Stonehaven Harbour.

By Rosemary Lowne
Outdoor enthusiast Dave Jacobs has converted a horse box into a sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson.
Outdoor enthusiast Dave Jacobs has converted a horse box into a sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson.

Paddleboarding at sunrise before relaxing under the 80C heat and cooling off with a refreshing dip in the sea: no this isn’t Dubai, this is Stonehaven.

On a mission to prove that you don’t have to travel to the other side of the world to reap the wellbeing benefits of an outdoor lifestyle, Dave Jacobs is giving people a dose of vitamin sea through Stonehaven Paddleboarding, his harbour side health haven.

It’s not just on the water where people can let their worries float away though as Dave has also converted a horsebox into an outdoor sauna.

Dave Jacobs heats up in the sauna before cooling off in the sea. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“It has been super busy because I’m in a key spot in Stonehaven so I get a lot of wild swimmers who go in for a dook in the sea and then use the sauna to heat up,” says Dave.

“Or people can do a sunrise paddleboarding session then at the end they can jump in the sauna for a heat.

“It makes you feel really cleansed and you’re buzzing afterwards.

“It’s just such a good feeling.”

Let your stress melt away with a trip to Driftwood, the horse box sauna Dave Jacobs has opened at the far end of Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Outdoors advocate

As a lifelong outdoors enthusiast, Dave knows better than anyone the health and wellbeing benefits that come from being out in the fresh air.

“I’ve worked in the outdoors all my life, says Dave.

“I’ve taught canoeing, sailing, skiing and wind surfing.

“Being outdoors is my life so whether it’s running up a hill, surfing, windsurfing or skiiing, I just love the outdoors.”

Dave offers people the chance to go paddleboarding at sunrise before heating up in the sauna. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Float your worries away

Originally from Linthigow near Edinburgh, Dave moved up to Stonehaven in 2006 to run the ski centre at Garthdee in Aberdeen.

But after 12 years at the ski centre, Dave spotted an opportunity to bring something exciting to the shores of Stonehaven.

“Nobody was doing any kind of water sports in Stonehaven so I thought it was a good opportunity,” says Dave.

“Paddleboarding was beginning to kick off so I could see the potential in it and thought that would be a good business.

“By chance I managed to find a location at the far end of Stonehaven Harbour where I could set up a little business.

“So I just set it up and it went bananas, it’s gone really well so I offer paddleboarding all year round but predominantly in the summer.”

Dave Jacobs has spent his life enjoying everything the outdoors has to offer. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Horsebox sauna

With encouragement from his Finnish friend, last summer Dave opened Driftwood, a horse box he converted into a wood fired sauna.

“I noticed that horse box saunas were really kicking off in Brighton,” says Dave.

“Saunas were never really my thing but this Finnish friend of mine kept telling me that I needed to get a sauna.

“So I bought an old horse box and although I’m no DIY expert I managed to convert it and I did a good job.”

The horsebox sauna has proved extremely popular since Dave Jacobs opened it last summer.Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Sauna and a dook in the sea

Chatting to Society from inside his sauna, it’s clear that Dave is now a sauna aficionado.

“You just feel so good after having a sauna and a dook,” says Dave.

“It’s proven that getting hot and then getting cold helps with so many things.

“The sauna can go up to 120C but the normal temperature it sits at is 80C so people can sit in and then they can cool down by either going in the sea or have a cold shower.

“I’m also going to get a whisky barrel and fill it with cold water so people can dunk themselves in that too.”

The scenic setting at Stonehaven Paddleboarding. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Estonian sauna experience

As well as the mental and physical benefits, Dave says the sauna is also bringing different cultures together.

“Recently I had a bunch of Estonian ladies, who live in the area, come along for a sauna,” says Dave.

“I was chatting away to them and they were telling me about how they do birch whisking in the sauna which is where a tree branch with essential oils is used to tap and brush the body.

“It’s good for circulation and enriches the body with therapeutic oils and vitamins.

“So they’re going to host an Estonian sauna session which will be fantastic.”

Dave says his sauna is bringing different cultures together. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Sauna scene

With such bitterly cold winters, Dave is surprised that there’s not more of a sauna scene in Scotland.

“As far as the countries that do saunas are concerned, we’re a bit of an anomaly as Finland, Sweden and Norway, which are round about us, have similar temperatures to us and they’re really big on saunas.

“We don’t really do it in Scotland which is a shame.”

Paddleboarding has certainly made waves in Scotland but it was seeing people struggling out on their own that inspired Dave to teach people how to do it safely.

Dave Jacobs has brought something fresh and exciting to the Stonehaven coast. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“I was watching people going out paddleboarding and fretting because they didn’t have a clue,” says Dave.

“I think the problem is that a lot of people buy paddleboards from supermarkets which are basically like lilos so they can’t stand up on them and they give up.

“A lot of people also don’t understand the sea as far as the currents and the effects of the wind are concerned so I don’t just teach paddleboarding, I’ll also teach them about the currents and lots of other things to do with water safety.

“A lot of people are scared of the sea but if you know about and respect it then there’s nothing to be scared about.”

Love of Stonehaven

With a deep love of Stonehaven and its spectacular coastline, Dave thinks so much more could be done to make the most of it.

“The reason I set the paddleboarding up is because I was gobsmacked by the coastline in Stonehaven,” says Dave.

“I think it’s Scotland’s best coastal location but nobody really knows about it, everybody focuses on the west coast.

“I’ve been all over the UK and I’ve never seen a coastline like it.

“It’s also steeped in history and you’ve got the longest cave in mainland Scotland just along the coast from here as well as the big sea cliffs at Fowlsheugh which is Scotland’s largest sea bird colony.”

Looking to the future, Dave would like the local authorities to support more coastal activities in the harbour.

“I want to get local children and local people out along the coastline and let them get the benefit from sport and the feeling you get from watching the dolphins from your paddleboard,” says Dave.

Wellbeing check-in with Dave Jacobs

Dave Jacobs is the epitome of health and wellbeing.Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

What’s your favourite outdoor activity and why?

Windsurfing – Being out on the sea blasting with friends, it’s exhilarating and you get this feeling of freedom while giving yourself a full body work out.

What advice would you give someone who is trying to improve their wellbeing?

Get outside and take it all in –  look, listen and smell.

In your opinion, what is the best outdoor activity to improve mental health?

Any really, just being outside.

How do you relax and switch off?

I go out to sea or up a hill.

What does it feel like to go for a sauna and a dip in the sea?

You feel super refreshed, alive and relaxed.

What are three benefits of using a sauna?

Stress relief, relaxation and improved circulation.

You’re based in Stonehaven, what is it about the area that you love?

The coastline is incredible with an abundance of caves, coves, cliffs and wildlife. I also love the harbour with its fab bars and places to eat.

What’s the best thing to eat after a paddleboard session or a sauna/dip session?

Fish and Chips from The Carron or a salmon skink and a pint from The Marine Hotel.

Who are your walking/outdoor heroes?

Robby Naish who is a famous windsurfer.

If you could choose any celebrity to visit Stonehaven Paddleboarding, who would it be and why?

Kylie – because she’s hot.

For more information about Stonehaven Paddleboarding, check out the Facebook page @Stonehavenpaddleboarding.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Eat your way through 2023: Society's round up of new and upcoming foodie havens
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders
Venison starter and chocolate dessert on a table along with a glass of red wine.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]