Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm

The business was established more than 40 years ago. Its founder died last year.

By Rob McLaren
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.

With its distinctive yellow and blue livery, DR Macleod vehicles have been a consistent sight on Scottish roads for more than 40 years.

Now the Stornoway business, which is also a significant Inverness employer, has a new owner.

Danish firm DFDS Logistics has purchased the family business, almost exactly a year since the death of founder Donald Roderick Macleod.

DR Macleod history

In 1981 he started the company with one vehicle when he bought an ex-coal board Leyland Reiver.

He took on general haulage work and small deliveries, eventually starting the first daily express service between Inverness and Lewis.

Over the course of four decades, Mr Macleod and his wife Maggie played a major role in the growth of the Western Isles economy.

The firm transported goods and supplies for island shops, as well as the construction, crofting and fishing industries.

Today it has a fleet of 70 vehicles and 90 trailers carrying all manner of goods across the country. It runs a daily express service between Glasgow and Lewis.

The firm’s 100 staff are based across depots in Inverness, Stornaway, Uist and Glasgow.

Macleod family statement

A statement from the Macleod family said Mr Macleod spoke to DFDS about selling the business in 2019.

However, the deal was never completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said: “We are very proud of what DR accomplished in his lifetime.

“He was proud to serve the community where he lived and was especially proud of his workforce.

DR Macleod vehicles. Image: DR Macleod Date; 13/04/2023

“He described the business as only being as good as the people you have and that we are fortunate to have very good people.

“Over the years we have developed a successful partnership with DFDS. In 2019 D.R. Macleod and DFDS were in advanced talks for DFDS to take over the running of the business.

“Had it not been for the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic the deal would have likely already concluded in 2020.

“Although, unfortunately, DR is no longer with us, we are now continuing on with his plans to pass the running of the haulage business to DFDS.”

Assurances made by DFDS

DFDS Logistics has pledged to pledged to continue its services to local communities.

The firm said: “It’s a privilege that we can continue DR Macleod’s dedication to impeccable service whilst offering a wider logistics service to our new and existing customers.”

The Macleod family said DFDS will be “suitable stewards” for the business who will look after the workforce.

They add: “DFDS will support and serve local communities with the high standards of service we have prided ourselves on.

“Business will continue as normal and customers should see no disruptions to the services we provide as we transition the business into the hands of DFDS.

“You will also still see our yellow and blue colours for some years to come.”

