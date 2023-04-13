Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marching to the beat of her own drum is something that Ellon mum and businesswoman Jenny Gray does in style.

As a tenor drummer in the Ellon and District RBL Pipe band the talented 34-year-old is accustomed to making a noise.

But it’s her work as an award-winning bridal make-up artist that really speaks volumes.

Feeling empowered after giving birth to her daughter Abbie, Jenny opened her own studio in Ellon’s Bridge Street in 2019.

Four years on and Jenny is a celebrated make-up artist who is known not only for her beautiful work but also for the kind, caring and compassionate way she looks after brides to be on what is arguably the most important day of their lives.

“I love the atmosphere on the morning of a wedding,” says Jenny.

“It’s quite a private and intimate moment with their closest people so it’s just really nice to be part of that.

“I think with brides they’re kind of at their most vulnerable so you’re helping them to feel confident.

“It’s great to see them transform from their pajamas into a princess – I love it.”

Creativity in her DNA

Artistic as a child, Jenny left school in fourth year to study art and fashion at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen.

Reluctant to leave home to pursue her creative career in London, Jenny found work in retail before working in the oil and gas industry for 10 years.

During this time Jenny was always being asked to do her friends’ hair and make-up for nights out.

“People kept saying to me that I should do it as a job,”says Jenny.

“At that point I thought no way as I didn’t have the confidence.”

Empowered by motherhood

But something in Jenny changed after she gave birth to her precious daughter Abbie.

“I think there’s that pressure when you’ve got a little girl looking up at you as you’re their role model so I wanted to show her that she can do anything, nothing will stop her doing what she wants to do,” says Jenny.

Leaving her office job, Jenny became a self-employed make-up artist initially renting space in local beauty salons before opening her own studio in the town’s Bridge Street complete with a distinctive pink door.

“When I opened up my studio it was really a space for me,” says Jenny.

“But it’s grown so much since then as I’ve now got a team who are all self-employed.

“So based in the studio is Donna from the Nail Boutique and next door there are two hairdressers.

“I’ve also recently added two beauty rooms which I need to fill so I’m just waiting for the right person to come along for those.”

Working mum

Last year was particularly busy for Jenny who gave birth to her second child, a little boy named Harrison.

But thanks to the flexible nature of her career she was able to work round her children.

“I went back to work 10 weeks later after having Harrison so I was at weddings expressing milk while working,” laughs Jenny.

“Last year was definitely a bit of a blur and I do wonder how I managed to do it.

“But you just wing it as you just have to get on with it.”

Emotional day

Although it’s hard graft, Jenny loves every second of it, especially when the brides see their make-up on their big day.

“One of the brides recently told me that she didn’t really wear a lot of make-up and when she did it was quite minimal,” says Jenny.

“When I gave her that first look moment in the mirror, she gasped and cried with happiness – it was so nice.”

One of Jenny’s career highlights so far was when she was shortlisted as a finalist at the Top Tier Wedding Awards in the make-up artist of the year category.

“I was so chuffed to be a finalist and it was funny as my daughter asked me what was wrong because I was screaming as I was so happy,” says Jenny.

Top tips for budding make-up artists

Asked what advice she would give any budding make-up artists, Jenny says: “My advice would be practise on friends and family, get their honest feedback,” says Jenny.

“Also, don’t feel like you have to spend a fortune.

“I think a lot of people think that you have to have all the shades of foundations in the world to start out but actually if you’re good at your mixing start off with four shades to get you started.

“Then once you start making a bigger name for yourself, then you can actually add luxury products into your kit.”

Favourite make-up products

And as for Jenny’s favourite products, she has a few.

“I’m a big Charlotte Tilbury fan, I love her stuff,” says Jenny.

“I mostly use her foundations, I also love the Chanel bronzer, Nars is good as well.

“Recently I trialled Revolution lipsticks and they’re so creamy and lovely to wear.”

Jenny says she wouldn’t have got to where she is today without her two biggest cheerleaders, her husband Martin and her mum Kathleen.

And looking to the future, Jenny has big plans.

“I definitely want to expand more to other areas of Scotland like the Borders and Glasgow and Edinburgh,” says Jenny.

“I would also love to have a bigger studio space.”

For more information about Jenny Gray Studios check out her Facebook and Instagram pages @jennygraystudios.