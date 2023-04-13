Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night

Jenny Gray shares the secrets to her success as an award-winning bridal make-up artist.

By Rosemary Lowne
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Marching to the beat of her own drum is something that Ellon mum and businesswoman Jenny Gray does in style.

As a tenor drummer in the Ellon and District RBL Pipe band the talented 34-year-old is accustomed to making a noise.

But it’s her work as an award-winning bridal make-up artist that really speaks volumes.

Feeling empowered after giving birth to her daughter Abbie, Jenny opened her own studio in Ellon’s Bridge Street in 2019.

Four years on and Jenny is a celebrated make-up artist who is known not only for her beautiful work but also for the kind, caring and compassionate way she looks after brides to be on what is arguably the most important day of their lives.

Award winning make-up artist Jenny Gray from Ellon has the magic touch. Pictured is Jenny with model Anna Brown. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“I love the atmosphere on the morning of a wedding,” says Jenny.

“It’s quite a private and intimate moment with their closest people so it’s just really nice to be part of that.

“I think with brides they’re kind of at their most vulnerable so you’re helping them to feel confident.

“It’s great to see them transform from their pajamas into a princess – I love it.”

Creativity in her DNA

Jenny Gray says she feels empowered as a businesswoman and mother. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Artistic as a child, Jenny left school in fourth year to study art and fashion at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen.

Reluctant to leave home to pursue her creative career in London, Jenny found work in retail before working in the oil and gas industry for 10 years.

During this time Jenny was always being asked to do her friends’ hair and make-up for nights out.

“People kept saying to me that I should do it as a job,”says Jenny.

“At that point I thought no way as I didn’t have the confidence.”

Jenny’s Ellon based salon has a striking pink front door. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Empowered by motherhood

But something in Jenny changed after she gave birth to her precious daughter Abbie.

“I think there’s that pressure when you’ve got a little girl looking up at you as you’re their role model so I wanted to show her that she can do anything, nothing will stop her doing what she wants to do,” says Jenny.

Leaving her office job, Jenny became a self-employed make-up artist initially renting space in local beauty salons before opening her own studio in the town’s Bridge Street complete with a distinctive pink door.

Make-up artist Jenny Gray has created a beautifully natural look on model Anna Brown. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“When I opened up my studio it was really a space for me,” says Jenny.

“But it’s grown so much since then as I’ve now got a team who are all self-employed.

“So based in the studio is Donna from the Nail Boutique and next door there are two hairdressers.

“I’ve also recently added two beauty rooms which I need to fill so I’m just waiting for the right person to come along for those.”

Working mum

Jenny has slowly built up her make-up kit over the years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Last year was particularly busy for Jenny who gave birth to her second child, a little boy named Harrison.

But thanks to the flexible nature of her career she was able to work round her children.

“I went back to work 10 weeks later after having Harrison so I was at weddings expressing milk while working,” laughs Jenny.

“Last year was definitely a bit of a blur and I do wonder how I managed to do it.

“But you just wing it as you just have to get on with it.”

Emotional day

Jenny, pictured with model Anna Brown, has created a beautiful studio in Ellon. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Although it’s hard graft, Jenny loves every second of it, especially when the brides see their make-up on their big day.

“One of the brides recently told me that she didn’t really wear a lot of make-up and when she did it was quite minimal,” says Jenny.

“When I gave her that first look moment in the mirror, she gasped and cried with happiness – it was so nice.”

One of Jenny’s career highlights so far was when she was shortlisted as a finalist at the Top Tier Wedding Awards in the make-up artist of the year category.

“I was so chuffed to be a finalist and it was funny as my daughter asked me what was wrong because I was screaming as I was so happy,” says Jenny.

Top tips for budding make-up artists

Jenny Gray is certainly a steady pair of hands as this photo of her applying false eyelashes proves. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Asked what advice she would give any budding make-up artists, Jenny says: “My advice would be practise on friends and family, get their honest feedback,” says Jenny.

“Also, don’t feel like you have to spend a fortune.

“I think a lot of people think that you have to have all the shades of foundations in the world to start out but actually if you’re good at your mixing start off with four shades to get you started.

“Then once you start making a bigger name for yourself, then you can actually add luxury products into your kit.”

Favourite make-up products

Jenny shares her top tips with budding make-up artists. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

And as for Jenny’s favourite products, she has a few.

“I’m a big Charlotte Tilbury fan, I love her stuff,” says Jenny.

“I mostly use her foundations, I also love the Chanel bronzer, Nars is good as well.

“Recently I trialled Revolution lipsticks and they’re so creamy and lovely to wear.”

Jenny says she wouldn’t have got to where she is today without her two biggest cheerleaders, her husband Martin and her mum Kathleen.

Jenny has big plans for the future. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

And looking to the future, Jenny has big plans.

“I definitely want to expand more to other areas of Scotland like the Borders and Glasgow and Edinburgh,” says Jenny.

“I would also love to have a bigger studio space.”

For more information about Jenny Gray Studios check out her Facebook and Instagram pages @jennygraystudios.

